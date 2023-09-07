Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 5
7:34 a.m., wanted person; arrest
7:46 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; citation issued
8:03 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; no report taken
8:26 a.m., found property; property (seized or found)
8:42 a.m., theft; report taken
8:48 a.m., theft; report taken
8:51 a.m., abandoned vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate
11:19 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; assignment completed/settled by contact
1:57 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact
People are also reading…
2:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:27 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:29 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
3:36 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
3:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:50 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:23 p.m., motorist assist; gone on arrival/unable to locate
9:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:55 p.m., missing person; information
Citations
None
Arrests
2:25 p.m., Juan Rosales Mayorga, warrant