Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 6
12:56 a.m., cattle out; gone on arrival/unable to locate
3:39 a.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact
7:49 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:27 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
11:30 a.m., littering/illegal dumping; report taken
11:38 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:06 p.m., assist other agency; unit cancelled enroute
1:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:44 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:46 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:37 p.m., littering/illegal dumping; report taken
4:52 p.m., child custody dispute; assignment completed/settled by contact
5:51 p.m., citizen assist; handled by officer/deputy
8:57 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
9:27 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
10:07 p.m., cattle out; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:37 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued; written warning
11:53 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
Citations
None
Arrests
None