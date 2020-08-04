Medicaid expansion program may affect thousands

According to the Nebraska DHHS, some adults currently enrolled in Heritage Health will transfer to Heritage Health Adult on Oct. 1. Some will move to HHA basic coverage and others to HHA prime coverage. More information can be found on the Nebraska DHHS Medicaid expansion web page.

DHHS estimates say approximately 90,000 more Nebraskans will qualify for Medicaid coverage under HHA.

Good Neighbor serves communities in Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance counties. It has two locations – one in Columbus and a clinic in Fremont. It’s still unclear how many people in those areas will be newly eligible under the expansion program, Peer said.

Right now, Peer said, Good Neighbor has more than 11,000 patients. That number could grow by thousands under the expansion program, he said. But thanks to two recently hired nurse practitioners, Peer said he is confident Good Neighbor can handle the influx.

“We’re prepared to take and enroll anybody who becomes eligible,” Peer said.

Peer said Good Neighbor doesn’t turn anyone away.

“Because we use a sliding fee scale here, our charges are based upon family size and income,” Peer said.