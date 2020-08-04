Medicaid expansion program may affect thousands

More area residents may qualify for health coverage under a Nebraska Medicaid expansion program.
There are income limits that determine eligibility for health care coverage through Medicaid. The new Medicaid expansion program, Heritage Health Adult (HHA), changes those requirements, making more people eligible for coverage.
“Anybody that falls below 138% of the federal poverty level will become eligible for enrollment. For a single person, if they make $17,200 and change, they would become eligible. Or if there’s a family of four that makes around $35,000, $36,000, they would be eligible for the basic programming,” Good Neighbor Community Health Center CEO Patrick Peer said.
Peer encouraged anyone with questions about coverage or enrollment to reach out to Good Neighbor. There are outreach and enrollment staff available to help people, he said, and a lot of information will be available online in English and Spanish.
Barb Tyler, with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Communications, said applications for HHA opened on Saturday. She said benefits begin Oct. 1.
“You can apply now,” Tyler said. “Now they’re starting to wade through all the applications to see about eligibility.
The expansion program was approved by Nebraska voters in 2018. HHA expands Medicaid coverage for adults between the ages of 19 and 64.
According to the Nebraska DHHS, some adults currently enrolled in Heritage Health will transfer to Heritage Health Adult on Oct. 1. Some will move to HHA basic coverage and others to HHA prime coverage. More information can be found on the Nebraska DHHS Medicaid expansion web page.
DHHS estimates say approximately 90,000 more Nebraskans will qualify for Medicaid coverage under HHA.
Good Neighbor serves communities in Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance counties. It has two locations – one in Columbus and a clinic in Fremont. It’s still unclear how many people in those areas will be newly eligible under the expansion program, Peer said.
Right now, Peer said, Good Neighbor has more than 11,000 patients. That number could grow by thousands under the expansion program, he said. But thanks to two recently hired nurse practitioners, Peer said he is confident Good Neighbor can handle the influx.
“We’re prepared to take and enroll anybody who becomes eligible,” Peer said.
Peer said Good Neighbor doesn’t turn anyone away.
“Because we use a sliding fee scale here, our charges are based upon family size and income,” Peer said.
As a result, Peer said, even people who are not initially eligible for the Medicaid expansion program will not pay much at all for preventative care.
Peer said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has been thoughtful about rolling out the program.
“Part of what they wanted to make sure was that the federal government was going to assure them that it would not be a program where the state would get left with a serious budget shortfall because of the federal matching of funds. That’s always a concern because it could cost hundreds of millions of dollars in that regard,” Peer said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.