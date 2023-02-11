Sometimes pizza is more than just pizza. For Nicholas Dunn, from McCook, it’s a career and a stepping stone to his life’s goal.

Dunn’s story begins in the foster care system when he was a young man. His experience there, he said, made him want to fix the system, from the bottom up. Starting work at the Rocket Inn when he was 14, he said, was the first part of his journey to owning it and expanding its pizza franchise. Several years ago, he bought the restaurant.

“I’ve pretty much been on my own since I was 14. The community is my family, they took me in,” Dunn said. “As I went forward I didn’t really understand the weirdness of the Rocket Inn and people coming back every year, people bringing their babies in to christen them at our restaurant.”

One incident, he said, with a woman who had moved from McCook to Omaha and hadn’t had Rocket Inn Pizza in 50 years, really opened his eyes to the impact something as simple as pizza could have.

“She came through one afternoon, we had pizza and she said ‘can I get one?’ I made her a small special and this one thing stuck forever,” Dunn said. “I let her finish, went out there and there’s a lot of pressure right here, said ‘how was it?’ She said ‘it took me right back to when I first had it 50 years ago,’ and then it clicked.”

The McCook restaurant sells a lot of pizza, Dunn said, but the take-and-bake, which is a more recent endeavor, has seen excellent reception. He had to build a specialized facility to streamline the process, which dramatically increased how many pizzas he can push to stores. N-Stant Convenience in McCook, he said, is selling 300-500 pizzas a week out of its freezer.

“I want people to start memories, to enjoy it and to have fun. As we move forward here, I’m delivering 2,000 pizzas this week (to stores and area businesses),” Dunn said.

His decision to come to Columbus, he said, came from the success he saw in McCook. The community there, he said, has been incredibly supportive of the take-and-bake option. He thought the Columbus community seemed similarly tightly-knit.

“All I (asked is that) my customers put their faith in me,” Dunn said. “I looked at Columbus and said ‘they probably have strong ties and in that sense, take care of each other’ and I’m hoping to get a chance to meet a lot of small business owners in this area and get to know everybody.”

While he got his start at Rocket Inn, slinging pizzas and their signature hot sauce and sauerkraut, Dunn said he hopes to go join Quantico in the future as part of his long-term goals to aid the foster care system.

“Within the next two years, when my business starts working and I can say ‘can my business run without me and can it grow without me?’ I will be applying to Quantico. I want to save children,” Dunn said. “If I don’t do that, I’m going to turn into Batman.”

Nick Nothnagel, owner of N-Stant Convenience in Columbus and McCook, is very familiar with Rocket Inn’s Pizza and said the idea to carry it at N-Stant Convenience started at the Rocket Inn over the ubiquitous pizza.

“Rocket Pizza, for me, has always been a staple in my life,” Nothnagel said. “It’s definitely unique to our area and we’re excited to expand it to the Columbus area, now instead of just being a west side of Nebraska thing it can be an east side of Nebraska thing too.”

That, Dunn said, is what he wants most from the take-and-bake pizzas themselves. While they may be famous around McCook, he wants them to become a family tradition in other places around the Midwest too.

“I hope that maybe there’s a family out there that make it a tradition, they come in here and start new traditions with our pizzas,” Dunn said.

That’s why he has been handing the take-and-bake pizzas out in the Columbus area for over a week, trying to get area people hooked on the pizzas and let them know they can get them at N-Stant Convenience.

On Feb. 10, the pizzas officially landed in Columbus and, for now, are only available at N-Stant Convenience, though Dunn said they can be overnighted from McCook to anywhere in the United States for approximately $99 and have sold 8,000 pizzas his way.

“When we created this, me and my partner Chad, he said ‘nobody is going to pay $99 for three pizzas,’ yeah, they will if you believe in your product,” Dunn said. “We have 75 years of customer base that have lived in McCook, moved to Lincoln, here, there, (we have sent them to) every state, Alaska to Hawaii.”

Since he started branching out to the East-Central parts of Nebraska, he said, he’s been working non-stop to get everything ready. Other cities across the state have been asking about locations. He’s glad it’s reaching other areas, but said he doesn’t want to see it become mass-produced or on big-box store shelves.

For that reason, he said, he’ll occasionally add a different flavor seasonally and, around the holidays, will randomly insert certificates for a free pizza in the wrapping of the ones on shelves. Keeping the pizza’s identity and quality and keeping people interested in it, he said, is the key to making it a success.

“If Wal-Mart came to me, said ‘hey, man, we want your pizzas,’ I wouldn’t do it because it would force me to sacrifice my quality for quantity,” Dunn said. “When people can just go get a Rocket pizza, there’s no exclusivity it’s not an adventure to find a Rocket pizza.”