Meeting to be held about election integrity

Around a couple of weeks ago, Fred and Becky Ditter attended a meeting in Norfolk where they learned about possible integrity issues in the 2020 election in Nebraska.

Any possible fraud that occurred during that election means not only casts doubt on the democratic process but will also deter others from wanting to cast their vote again, Fred said.

To combat this, Fred said he hopes an upcoming meeting about election integrity can help solve any issues when it comes to the topic.

Fred and Becky are hosting the meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the American Legion Hartman Post 84, 2263 Third Ave. in Columbus.

For those who cannot attend in person, the meeting will be broadcast on Zoom. To watch, type in 799-759-1048 on Zoom and enter the code qtF5fr to view the gathering.

Fred said the meeting is not political or pushing one ideology over another.

“It’s not a Democratic thing, Republican thing, Independent thing or whatever thing,” he said. “It’s purely about election integrity, making sure our elections are fair and we all know our votes count. … The majority of the people don’t vote for the people who are elected, it’s the majority of the people who vote. So we have to make sure our elections are fair.”

Larry Ortega, a co-founder of the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project, will speak at the event. Ortega will provide the audience data that he believes shows the 2020 election in Nebraska was fraudulent due to early, absentee and mail-in ballots.

He has spoken throughout the state – which included the aforementioned Norfolk meeting - in the hopes of building awareness about election integrity.

Fred said he was amazed by the information Ortega provided in that previous meeting.

“After we saw the presentation, it was at the very least compelling,” Fred said. “It was very interesting to see the possibility that there could be something wrong with our elections in Nebraska.”

Becky said the meeting also isn’t saying they don’t trust Nebraska’s elected officials.

“We’re not there to put down any of our elected officials, especially in Nebraska,” she said.

Although he spoke about a few of his issues with election integrity like with the very machines themselves, Fred said he has several more concerns which will be discussed next week.

“If you come to the meeting, you’ll see everything,” he said.

The gathering came to be after Fred and Becky talked with staff from the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project. Fred said they learned there didn’t seem to be an organized group in Columbus or Platte County regarding election integrity.

“So we took it upon ourselves to rent the Legion Club and start inviting people,” he said.

Fred reiterated the meeting is apolitical.

“It’s not about any one candidate,” he said. “This is about concerned Nebraska citizens talking about election integrity and what we can do about it. What we can do about it is talk to our senators and call our county supervisors.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

