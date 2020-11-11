Melting ice causes outages

A substation near Lakeview was locked out, said Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess, causing more of a major outage. It should not last longer than 30 to 45 minutes, he told The Telegram shortly after noon.

As ice falls off of power lines in chunks, lines will start “galloping” or running up and down as the weight on the line changes, he added. There was galloping near Lakeview, and crews were working on it when switches locked out.

“We couldn’t get the switches closed in. They (have) ice on them and, until we get the ice knocked off, the switches won’t allow us to close them back in,” Suess said. “So switches have to be closed in to connect the power from the substation to the lines that deliver the power to the houses.”

Lakeview Jr./Sr. High School and Platte Center Elementary lost power, according to a tweet from Superintendent Aaron Plas shortly before noon. In a later tweet, Plas said power and phone lines were up at Shell Creek and Lakeview, but not Platte Center.

A little before 1 p.m., Plas tweeted Platte Center had power.

Suess said other minor outages should be done after today or maybe tomorrow if the ice stays on the lines.

Crews stayed in the area today, despite the Veterans Day holiday, just in case of outages like this.

