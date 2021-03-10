Memorial Day flag display downsizing in Columbus

The downtown Memorial Day flag display that has been a tradition in Columbus since the early 1980s will be a smaller affair going forward.
The display would normally include approximately 1,600 individual flags, each commemorating a different deceased veteran, most of whom were from Platte County.
This year and in the future, the display will be limited to a rotating selection of flags on display at Frankfort Square and Roselawn Cemetery.
"Normally, it was Frankfort Square, the downtown area along the sidewalks, the courthouse … around the library and Roselawn Cemetery," American Legion Hartman Post 84 1st Vice Cmdr. Kendall Christensen said.
Limiting the size of the display will impact how many flags can be used each year. The flags will be rotated annually to display all of the ones that are on hand.
The Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS and the Sons of the American Legion have been responsible for the flags downtown while the local Boy Scouts have taken care of the display at the cemetery.
The practice began in 1981 with 128 flags.
Christensen said he has been involved with the effort for approximately 20 years.
"When we were going strong, there (were) probably about 20 of us that did most of it," Christensen said.
That would have been within the last 10 years or so, Christensen said.
But the number of able-bodied volunteers has dwindled to a handful over the years as people have passed away or become too old to put up and take down the display, which must be done in one day.
"We don't have the veterans to help anymore. We're all getting to the age of, well, old," Legion Cmdr. Don Patras said. "And I do mean old. I'm one of the younger members and I'm 69."
The flags are 5 feet by 9.5 feet and each one is attached to a pole that goes into a PVC pipe-lined hole in the ground.
"The bending down is the worst because a lot of the time we're crawling around when we try to find all of these holes," Patras said.
The flag display has been canceled the last couple of years due to weather and COVID-19, Patras said.
Patras said the Legion has been discussing how to handle the tradition for about five months and finally settled on a smaller annual display.
Patras said they directed local funeral homes to stop accepting additional flags from veteran burials, which is where the display flags come from, in February.
"All flags have the veteran's name written on them," a press release from the Legion said. "If a family member wishes to obtain the veteran's flag or personal display or as a keepsake they can contact the American Legion Post #84 at 402-562-8484."
The Legion will need a phone number and the name of the veteran whose flag they are requesting. Once the flag is located, the Legion will call to coordinate a hand-off.
"This display of American flags has been a great program to honor and thank those who have served our United States of America," the press release said. "It saddens all of us involved to have to resort to limiting the flags that will be displayed each year."
