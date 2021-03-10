Memorial Day flag display downsizing in Columbus

That would have been within the last 10 years or so, Christensen said.

But the number of able-bodied volunteers has dwindled to a handful over the years as people have passed away or become too old to put up and take down the display, which must be done in one day.

"We don't have the veterans to help anymore. We're all getting to the age of, well, old," Legion Cmdr. Don Patras said. "And I do mean old. I'm one of the younger members and I'm 69."

The flags are 5 feet by 9.5 feet and each one is attached to a pole that goes into a PVC pipe-lined hole in the ground.

"The bending down is the worst because a lot of the time we're crawling around when we try to find all of these holes," Patras said.

The flag display has been canceled the last couple of years due to weather and COVID-19, Patras said.

Patras said the Legion has been discussing how to handle the tradition for about five months and finally settled on a smaller annual display.

Patras said they directed local funeral homes to stop accepting additional flags from veteran burials, which is where the display flags come from, in February.