Menards holding donation drive for Paws and Claws

With May being National Pet Month, a pet supply drive being held for the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus is slated to help animals in need.

Through the month of May, people shopping at the Columbus Menards, 340 E. 24th St., can purchase items needed at the animal shelter and leave it in the store’s donation box located at the end of register one.

Paws and Claws needs the following items: hard kitten food, wet kitten food, heating pads, kitten milk (12-ounce cans), clumping cat litter, small dog wet food, bleach, Pine-Sol, Kleenex boxes, toilet paper and dish soap.

“We need certain things, kitten formula and stuff like that, because we're getting all these babies in,” said Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick.

Heating pads are especially needed at the shelter for the very young kittens to help keep them warm. The heating pads Paws and Claws currently have are very old and require being heated in the microwave and don’t stay warm very long, Vetick noted.

With kitten season – the period of time during warm months in which cats give birth to their litters – quickly approaching, the shelter has been getting an abundance of young kittens. Paws and Claws had seen a cat crisis last summer when it received more cats than could be adopted out in a timely manner.

Menards General Manager Bill Bankson said the store has been holding a pet supply drive for Paws and Claws for a few years now.

“Last year went pretty well,” Bankson said. “We had a pretty good turnout with people. Always nice to see people get out and donate for things like this.”

The pet supply drive ends May 31. Bankson noted the difference people can make by supporting the local animal shelter.

“If we support the animal shelters, (it) … helps to place some animals, helps take care of some of the animals and it helps with the population of animals,” he said.

Bankson said he has pets himself – he and his wife have a couple of small dogs. Pets can be good companions for people, he added.

“Some folks, that's all they have for company, is come home to a loving pet at the end of the day,” Bankson said.

Donations are always needed so Paws and Claws relies quite a bit on the support of the community, Vetick said.

“We are a nonprofit organization,” Vetick said. “When people can donate and help us out, it cuts our cost as far as having to buy the supplies and we do have to pay for labor and utilities and all that. We rely a lot on people donating, that helps us tremendously.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

