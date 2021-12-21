Mental health awareness campaign kicks off

Those in need of help but unsure of where to go can now take advantage of a new online hub filled with resources.

The Columbus Area United Way and its collaborative Community and Family Partnership, the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation and First National Bank of Omaha have joined together to announce the “How are you, really?” mental health awareness campaign.

“The ongoing pandemic has shined a stark spotlight on the importance of mental health needs and resources,” Columbus Area United Way Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “While we know not everyone has mental health concerns, we all have mental health.

"If you are struggling, you are not alone and do not need to suffer in silence. Mental health matters. We are committed to providing the tools and resources individuals and families need to stay mentally well. It’s also important to have these tools to approach conversations about mental health effectively and proactively.”

The new landing page, columbusunitedway.com/mentalhealth, includes mental health resources in English and Spanish. Community members also can locate resources by calling 2-1-1 and entering their zip code.

“We are proud to support this critical work to strengthen awareness of mental health resources in our local community,” said Mindy Muhle, LIMHP, LMFT, MedFT, Embark Counseling, “It’s important for people to know they are not alone. Asking your loved ones, ‘How are you, really?’ can sometimes help them feel comfortable enough to share more about their state of mental health. If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, this new online toolkit and 2-1-1 provide two, easy places to turn to for help and guidance.”

The website has several videos featuring community members who share mental health stories, such as Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff.

“Support for our mental health can take many forms, but the first step is to reach out and ask for help,” Wemhoff said. “During the trying times of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in mental health struggles, and this is an excellent resource for families to take the first step. We have people who can help.”

Area businesses and community organizations are invited to join the effort. Graphics, posters, and information sheets can be accessed and downloaded at columbusunitedway.com/mentalhealth.

