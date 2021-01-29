Mentors needed for local youth programs

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Jon Heibel's name. It is Heibel, not Heidel. The Telegram regrets the error.
The core to the Big Pals-Little Pals and TeamMates' missions are their mentors. But for the two groups, volunteers are in short supply.
January is National Mentoring Month and, according to both organizations, mentors have a positive impact on students but there's challenges as well.
“We always can use more mentors,” TeamMates Co-Coordinator Tricia Faust said. “The schools have tons of kids they would love to have in the program. Ideally, every child could use another caring adult in their life.”
TeamMates is a school-based program, so mentors visit their mentees during one class or lunch period at their respective schools. The teammate-student match stays on school grounds.
On Jan. 21, Scotus Central Catholic senior Kade Wiese and his teammate, Jon Heidel, sat along 18th Avenue on a bench. The two talked over each other, trying to remember if they had known each other for four or five years.
“I think we started my eighth grade year, so it’s five years,” Wiese said.
“You were an eighth grader,” Heibel added.
Eighth grade can be a tough age, Wiese noted, and he was dealing with some issues at the time.
“I just joined TeamMates because I think I needed another person to talk to,” Wiese said. “(The issues were) just a lot of self-confidence and insecurities… I just struggled (to) find some friends … it wasn’t anything external.”
In Heibel, Wiese found another trusted adult.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am if it weren’t for Jon,” he added.
When the two first started meeting they’d play basketball games, such as horse, juggle and flip water bottles.
“It was fun, we were trying to be like Dude Perfect or something,” he said.
Dude Perfect is a group known for their YouTube videos of trick shots.
“We did a lot of trick shots, actually, and so that was the first three years," Wiese said. "And then these past two years, I think we’ve calmed down to just talking and just life stuff and on a more personal level.”
As a mentor, Heibel said his job is to be a good listener and a cheerleader. It’s easy to be Wiese’s cheerleader, he noted.
It’s been fun taking his family to see Wiese’s football games, he added.
“My kids will see Kade in church and be like ‘Dad, there’s Kade’ over there and they look up to him,” Heibel said. “I think that’s really cool that Kade has grown into a young man that my kids look up to.”
We all have mentors, Heibel said, and without his mentors, he doesn’t know where he would be.
Although the pandemic initially threw a wrench into regular life, once Wiese returned to school with COVID-19 precautions, everything has been working well, Heibel noted.
Big Pals-Little Pals (BPLP) Executive Director Karmen Thompson said the organization is leaving it up to matches to decide what they are comfortable with, in terms of meeting in-person or not.
The goal with BPLP is to improve graduation rates, she added. However, they are community-based, so the matches meet outside of school.
“We really want our matches to focus on struggles they might be having at school or behavioral problems … or attendance issues,” Thompson said. “Really just be an extra support in their life. That’s the main goal, be another adult that the Little Pal can look up to … go to in times of need, go to if they’re struggling with anything.”
It has been difficult to find volunteers, she added, especially during the pandemic. When Thompson first started in June, the waiting list had been 12 and now it's 18. There are currently 27 active matches.
Everybody who is a mentor brings different assets to the program, she said.
“There are a lot of reasons people become Big Pals,” Thompson said. “Really we’re looking for everyday, ordinary people.”
TeamMates currently has over 100 matches, Faust noted.
“Some of the latest successes (are) seeing some of our former mentees now become mentors,” Faust said. “That is truly seeing a success come full circle.”
