Mentors needed for local youth programs

The goal with BPLP is to improve graduation rates, she added. However, they are community-based, so the matches meet outside of school.

“We really want our matches to focus on struggles they might be having at school or behavioral problems … or attendance issues,” Thompson said. “Really just be an extra support in their life. That’s the main goal, be another adult that the Little Pal can look up to … go to in times of need, go to if they’re struggling with anything.”

It has been difficult to find volunteers, she added, especially during the pandemic. When Thompson first started in June, the waiting list had been 12 and now it's 18. There are currently 27 active matches.

Everybody who is a mentor brings different assets to the program, she said.

“There are a lot of reasons people become Big Pals,” Thompson said. “Really we’re looking for everyday, ordinary people.”

TeamMates currently has over 100 matches, Faust noted.