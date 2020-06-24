Meridian Gardens assisted living declared COVID-free

On Tuesday, assisted living residents at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens left their apartments for the first time in weeks.
The quarantine that has kept residents confined to their apartments for the last two months ended on Tuesday morning. The quarantine was a safety measure in response to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Meridian Gardens on May 25.
On Monday, a letter was sent to the families of Meridian Gardens residents sharing the news that the facility is officially free of COVID-19.
Although 6-foot social distancing is required, Meridian Gardens Senior Living Counselor Rachelle Congdon said residents and staff are thrilled about the end to strict isolation.
“You can tell that there are huge smiles on their faces even though they’re covered under the mask because their eyes are just bright and shining,” Congdon said.
All told, 10 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to CHI St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln.
“We are anxiously waiting for those residents at St. Elizabeth’s COVID unit to come home to us. We hear that they are doing OK and we’re so glad to hear that,” Congdon said.
Other than Meridian Gardens, Brookestone Acres in Columbus has had three positive cases of COVID-19. Brookestone Administrator Nicki Woznick said the three people who tested positive were team members and that no residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday's print deadline.
Brookestone is not allowing visitors into the facility and residents are being quarantined in their apartments.
Other Columbus care facilities began banning visitors in March, implemented heightened PPE requirements and started doing regular health checks for staff and residents.
At Meridian Gardens, residents are encouraged to wear masks and staff members will continue using extra PPE. The facility stopped accepting visitors around March, Congdon said, and that will continue. However, Meridian Gardens’ Life Enrichment team has been helping residents do video chats with friends and family members. Congdon said that service has been popular.
“This is a generation where that type of technology obviously didn’t exist,” Congdon said. “They’ve seen smartphones and tablets and different things like that, but they’ve never been that close to using it on a real consistent basis communicating with their families. So it’s really been kind of fun to see.”
There is cause for celebration with Meridian Gardens ending strict isolation for its assisted living residents, but Vice President of Communications for Heritage Communities Lacy Jungman said this is not the end of the COVID-19 ordeal.
“You’re going to see this reopening and then bringing it back in and reopening until we have a vaccine. That is what our colleagues and peers in the industry are really agreeing upon at this point,” Jungman said.
According to the Mayo Clinic, it will take 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine in clinical human trials. Before that point, animal testing usually takes three to six months.
As always, Congdon said, the most important thing is maintaining the health and safety of Meridian Gardens’ residents.
“Eventually what our residents really want is to be able to hang out with their friends and to sit and go to bingo and play cards and do crafts with their friends in groups. And we want that, too. But we have to slow things down a little bit and take the necessary steps,” Congdon said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
