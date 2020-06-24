Meridian Gardens assisted living declared COVID-free

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, assisted living residents at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens left their apartments for the first time in weeks.

The quarantine that has kept residents confined to their apartments for the last two months ended on Tuesday morning. The quarantine was a safety measure in response to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Meridian Gardens on May 25.

On Monday, a letter was sent to the families of Meridian Gardens residents sharing the news that the facility is officially free of COVID-19.

Although 6-foot social distancing is required, Meridian Gardens Senior Living Counselor Rachelle Congdon said residents and staff are thrilled about the end to strict isolation.

“You can tell that there are huge smiles on their faces even though they’re covered under the mask because their eyes are just bright and shining,” Congdon said.

All told, 10 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to CHI St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln.

“We are anxiously waiting for those residents at St. Elizabeth’s COVID unit to come home to us. We hear that they are doing OK and we’re so glad to hear that,” Congdon said.