Meridian Gardens holds sweet 16 party

Last Friday was a sweet one for The Heritage at Meridian Gardens.

The skilled nursing and memory support facility held a “sweet 16” party on July 8 to celebrate its 16th year in Columbus.

Life Enrichment Director Sandy Martensen said the occasion was recognized with an old fashion cookout with staff and residents.

“We brought the grill out in the courtyard and just grilled hamburgers and brats and hot dogs,” Martensen said. “We brought in an entertainer, so John Johnson came and performed. We played cornhole, just had a great outdoor day.”

Martensen said memory support unit also took part in the festivities, complete with a silly string fight and a backdrop for photos. Some of the staff also attempted hula hooping, she added, which got quite a few laughs from residents.

“The staffs interact on both levels,” Senior Living Counselor Jackie Staack said. “That event really just showed how much family we are because we see each other every day and all the staff could interact with the residences as they were enjoying this event.”

Gottberg Brew Pub had a half-keg of root beer and Meridian Gardens had vanilla ice cream to make root beer floats.

“During John Johnson's performance did a birthday message, happy birthday to Meridian Garden's sweet 16,” Executive Director Josh Stoddard said. “We had red balloons because red is kind of our color. All the residents were kind of excited to have their own balloons and then we did a 3-2-1 countdown.”

Notably, Stoddard said, the party drew out residents who don’t typically take part in other activities. He added he estimated there were 40 or more residents who came out to the celebration.

According to Stoddard, events like the sweet 16 party helped bring a sense of community to Meridian Gardens.

“Everyone gets together and hangs out,” Stoddard said. “We do have the dining hall, people will see each other a lot, but (the party allowed people) to kind of let loose and have some fun. I think they get to see the staff having fun, too. A little bit outside of the normal day to day of what we have to do. It's a lot of hard work that goes into every day to run this place. So it's nice to see the staff out and having fun and interacting and let loose a little bit.”

Stoddard added there’s quite a few activities the facility regularly holds, including movie showings and outings into the Columbus community and surrounding areas.

This sense of community is something that Meridian Gardens strives for, Martensen said. As some people age, they stay inside their homes and don’t get out much.

“When they come here, they get that social outlet,” Martensen said. “They can just come down and have coffee in the coffee shop or have a snack.”