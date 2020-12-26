Meridian Gardens residents, staff get vaccine

On Thursday, residents and staff of The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St., were among the first people to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination in the Columbus area.

"To our knowledge, we are the first elder care community in Columbus to be conducting the vaccine clinic for residents and staff," Senior Living Counselor Rachelle Congdon said in a Dec. 24 email to The Telegram.

There are approximately 85 residents and 80 staff at Meridian Gardens, Executive Director Clinical Healthcare Specialist Jami Kampschneider said. Approximately 76 of 80 residents and 35 of 66 staff members received their first round of the vaccination on Thursday, she noted, adding that Community Pharmacy is tentatively scheduled to return around Jan. 21, 2021, to complete the second round. She said those who did not get vaccinated this week will have the chance during the second clinic next month.

In an email, Congdon said the facility learned on Tuesday it would be able to do the clinic.

The clinic took place Thursday, Christmas Eve. It is the first of three clinics that will take place there to ensure everyone who needs the vaccination gets it.

"Community Pharmacy out of Gretna is conducting our clinic as a part of Project Hug," Congdon said in the email.