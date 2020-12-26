Meridian Gardens residents, staff get vaccine

On Thursday, residents and staff of The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St., were among the first people to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination in the Columbus area.
"To our knowledge, we are the first elder care community in Columbus to be conducting the vaccine clinic for residents and staff," Senior Living Counselor Rachelle Congdon said in a Dec. 24 email to The Telegram.
There are approximately 85 residents and 80 staff at Meridian Gardens, Executive Director Clinical Healthcare Specialist Jami Kampschneider said. Approximately 76 of 80 residents and 35 of 66 staff members received their first round of the vaccination on Thursday, she noted, adding that Community Pharmacy is tentatively scheduled to return around Jan. 21, 2021, to complete the second round. She said those who did not get vaccinated this week will have the chance during the second clinic next month.
In an email, Congdon said the facility learned on Tuesday it would be able to do the clinic.
The clinic took place Thursday, Christmas Eve. It is the first of three clinics that will take place there to ensure everyone who needs the vaccination gets it.
"Community Pharmacy out of Gretna is conducting our clinic as a part of Project Hug," Congdon said in the email.
Information on the Community Pharmacy website explains that Project Hug, the effort to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, is named with for its goal of giving "residents in our long-term care facilities the opportunity to start hugging their loved ones again."
"To administer the required two doses, Community Pharmacy will schedule and coordinate three on-site clinic visits, over approximately two months. The majority of residents and staff should be vaccinated by Jan. 31," the Community Pharmacy website said.
According to the website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added Community Pharmacy to the federal government's list of trusted providers for Operation Warp Speed (OWS) earlier this year.
OWS is an effort led by the federal government, in partnership with various public and private groups, to develop, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccinations as efficiently as possible. More information about OWS can be found at hhs.gov/coronavirus/explaining-operation-warp-speed.
Community Pharmacy Owner Kyle Janssen was among those on hand Thursday to help with the vaccine clinic.
Janssen said Community Pharmacy will be holding more clinics starting next week. Community Pharmacy will assist with the vaccination effort in Nebraska and Iowa, the Community Pharmacy website said.
"We'll do roughly 45 [clinics] in the next week," Janssen said. "We'll use up all of our vaccine that's been allocated to us."
As supplies remain limited, front-line health care workers and long-term care staff and residents are being prioritized for vaccination.
Kampschneider said anyone in the area considering a move to Meridian Gardens Assisted Living would need to take financial possession of an apartment by Jan. 18 to qualify for an injection at the next Meridian Gardens clinic, which is slated for some time in January.
Janssen encouraged people to get vaccinated when their time comes.
"This is the safest vaccine ever developed," Janssen said. "Getting vaccinated is going to be the key to turning the page on this pandemic."
Kampschneider echoed that.
"It's the only way that this world is going to reopen for ourselves and for our residents and their loved ones," she said. "It's been a rough year for them, and for all of us."
