Micek elected chairman of Platte County Board

District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek has spent more than 35 years of his life as a public servant in Columbus and Platte County.

At the Platte County Board of Supervisors' reorganizational meeting earlier this month, Micek was elected chairman of the Board. He took over the position from District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl, but it's not Micek's first time serving in that capacity.

District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer said Micek was chairman several years ago. Pfeifer, who said he is currently the longest-serving supervisor, said the supervisors usually take turns in the chairperson role.

"Over the years that I've been on the board, it was always kind of understood you would hold the office for two years. That changes sometimes," Pfeifer said. "It doesn't have to be a couple years."

Micek said the duties of the chairman only differ slightly from those of a regular supervisor.