Micek elected chairman of Platte County Board

District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek has spent more than 35 years of his life as a public servant in Columbus and Platte County.
At the Platte County Board of Supervisors' reorganizational meeting earlier this month, Micek was elected chairman of the Board. He took over the position from District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl, but it's not Micek's first time serving in that capacity.
District 4 Supervisor Ron Pfeifer said Micek was chairman several years ago. Pfeifer, who said he is currently the longest-serving supervisor, said the supervisors usually take turns in the chairperson role.
"Over the years that I've been on the board, it was always kind of understood you would hold the office for two years. That changes sometimes," Pfeifer said. "It doesn't have to be a couple years."
Micek said the duties of the chairman only differ slightly from those of a regular supervisor.
"Other than conducting the meeting and signing legal documents for the County or any contracts or things of that nature, the job itself is really no different than not being the chair. You're still involved in everything that goes on in the county," Micek said.
Micek, 82, was born and raised in Columbus. He and most of his immediate family still live in town.
His son works at Becton Dickinson and one of his daughters is a nurse at Columbus Community Hospital. His other daughter lives in Wyoming with her husband.
Micek is retired now, but he used to work at the First National Bank of Omaha's Columbus branch as a commercial and ag lender. He said he has always been interested in government. That interest is reflected in his years of public service.
Before joining the Board, Micek served approximately 23 years on the Columbus City Council. He left the Council in 2000, then joined the County Board in 2008 and has held a position on it ever since.
Micek has been around for many different events and projects during his time on the Council and Board.
Pfeifer said Micek was particularly instrumental in the Eighth Street paving project in his district on the outskirts of Columbus.
"Right now he's been really instrumental in the construction on the courthouse," Pfeifer added.
Micek confirmed that the ongoing interior and exterior renovations at the Platte County Courthouse, 2610 14th St. in Columbus, are among his priorities as chairman.
As he takes over the chairman position in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Micek said he continues to take the virus very seriously.
"My personal philosophy is that I strongly feel that people should wear masks," Micek said.
He's also supportive of vaccination efforts as they ramp up.
"I know there are a lot of people out there who are looking to be vaccinated and haven't had the opportunity at this time," Micek said.
Otherwise, Micek said his other priorities as the chairman are to ensure the completion of the last road and bridge repairs following the 2019 spring flood and see that the county is properly reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
"Other than that, my priority has always been to spend the money of taxpayers that is necessary," Micek said. "That's always been my philosophy — that's why you're elected."