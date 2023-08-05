Barney Micek, a tobacco vendor in the early 1920s, started to run a tobacco shop at 2506 12th Ave. in 1923.

He never could have predicted how his or his son's or his grandson's lives would be affected by the business.

Now, 100 years later, the fourth generation is already hard at work.

Micek's Shangri-La, formerly Micek Brothers, is celebrating 100 years in business during the Aug. 3-6 weekend with fun, friends and family, the things that have kept them going for a century.

"(What's kept Micek's around has been) personality, being loyal to people, giving good drinks," Jon Micek said.

Jon, the third generation of Micek to own the business, has seen it change a lot. From a simple liquor store to an ice cream shop to a bar and now adding on food and musical entertainment, the family business has grown substantially, he said and he's proud of what it's become.

Barney, Jon said, was a dedicated individual.

"With him being a bartender and what he did for this city, going all out, being the mayor, running the bar, it took faith, knowledge, outgoing nature, being trustworthy with people. Back then, you had to trust everybody," Jon said.

Faith, Jon said, was important to Barney. He would go to church at 8 a.m. every day, then open the bar at 9 a.m. He also had a sense of business savvy that is rare today, Jon added. When the trains were running nearby, Barney would go down the track to the last stop and find out what the rail workers/passengers drank there, then order it for his bar to get ahead of the many other area bars.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 3, members of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce joined Jon and his family at the business to commemorate its joining the chamber.

In memory of his grandfather, Jon keeps a special heirloom marking one of Barney's many achievements. Mayor, "chicken-picker," tobacco seller, business owner, Barney had a lot of jobs, but his bartending skills won him a spot on the Bartender Hall of Fame in 1989, a prestigious title that came with an ornamental ring.

It's being passed from Barney to Frank to Jon seems like it was meant to be if one looks at the stone embedded within.

"What's crazy is he was born in July, and July is my birthday also. They asked what his birthstone was. It was a ruby. It happened to drop down into my palm and I'm a ruby, too," Jon said.

The business has transformed throughout the years, Jon said, moving locations a little bit, acquiring space like the Oxford Hotel next to the liquor store, but it has all manifested into what is now fondly known as the Shangri-La.

Jon's son, Dylan, will take over when Jon steps down, marking the fourth generation in the business. He already loves working at the bar, working with and around his family and friends and being able to be involved in the community in that way.

"It's kind of hard to wrap your head around 100 years. It's really exciting. We wanted to put something together for everyone to celebrate with us," Dylan said. "I think that it's so local and you get a lot of local energy here. We accommodate a lot of people and are very family oriented."

Community involvement has been a strong theme in the Micek line as Barney and Frank were both very involved and currently, Jon hosts events like their Thursday night meat raffle for the Arc of Platte County. Didier's Grocery in David City donates the meat and across 10 drawings of 30 $1 buy-ins, the Arc raises around $300 from the meat alone, let alone the free drinks Micek's spins for as well. It's a fun time, Jon said.

"They bring in a wheel numbered 1-30, go around selling a paint stick for a dollar, spin the wheel and say 'number seven, come get your meat,'" Jon said. "After they spin it one time, we spin it another for a free drink and give away 10 free drinks." Jon said.

Family, Jon said, is what makes Micek's special and has kept it going for 100 years. Every part of the place has nods to family, from Barney's Liquor being named after Barney to Frank's Grill being named after Jon's father. Frank named the bar as well, naming it after the first bar he saw in California on a trip.

Zeke, a 15-year employee, said customers and staff are treated like family. Zeke has been in charge of the musical talent acquisition for the 100th anniversary.

"We welcome anybody in. You're welcome until you do something stupid. You do something stupid, you're no longer family and you're gone. That's why it's made it so long, they treat you like family here."

As for the future, all Jon hopes is that the place sticks around, stays true to what he and his father and grandfather have built.

100th anniversary celebrations will continue at Micek's on Aug. 5 starting with Sheath from 10 a.m. to noon, Easy Street from 12:30-2 p.m., the Midland Band from 3-5 p.m., David Diaz from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Iron Zephyr from 8-10 p.m. and Arcade Radio from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.