Microsoft Word state champ now national champ

Hunter Liss, recent state champ in Certiport’s Microsoft Word competition, has advanced to the rank of national champion, following the competition in Texas from June 20-22.

Liss, a junior at Lakeview High School, is the first national champion to come from Nebraska, according to Certiport’s Vice President of Marketing Craig Bushman.

“It’s so great to see because you know it’s a dedicated student and a dedicated teacher who brought somebody with that skill set to the championship,” Bushman said.

The competition, Bushman said, is merely an extension of the certification program, but it encourages youths’ participation.

"Our primary sweet spot with the Microsoft Office specialist program is K-12 but there is also a significant portion in higher education, community colleges, even workforce development," Bushman said.

The program, organized by Certiport, a subsidiary of Pearson Vue, delivers an exam every 2.1 seconds somewhere in the world, according to Bushman.

“It has grown to the point that we're giving millions of exams on Microsoft office a year in 28 languages in over 100 countries,” Bushman said.

Liss, the Word champion for the U.S., will join five other U.S. champs in Anaheim from July 24-27 to compete for the world championship.

“Each country can bring up to six qualifiers. We test them on Word, Excel and PowerPoint versions 2016 and 2019 so every country is on an equal playing field,” Bushman said.

Liss still can’t believe he won, he said, adding that the experience felt almost unreal.

“It still feels pretty surreal. To begin it didn’t really feel like I was actually in Texas competing there and when I won it was overwhelming, but it’s a really good thing I won and am able to go forward,” Liss said.

Liss’ business technology instructor, Jan Went, and her husband chaperoned on the trip and watched Liss compete. Went said Liss worked hard for the title and she’s glad to see him earn it.

“Hunter is a gem, there’s no other word. He’s naturally tech-savvy, a lot of what he knows is self-taught but I like to think I helped fine-tune some of it,” Went said.

Went added that as his teacher, the experience was meaningful because these are the moments that teachers strive for with their students.

“You want to see your kids succeed on whatever level. You want to be their cheerleader,” Went said. “It’s just so amazing how kids have changed, so for someone to be willing to go the extra step put in extra time and care about doing well, and further themselves is just so rare these days.”

Went said that from the beginning Liss has had a strong practice regimen on top of his natural skill in the software.

"What's so great about Hunter is he was very determined and willing to put in the time. He took the practice test and the expert level test and passed that. Anything he didn't know, he researched," Went said.

At the national competition, Liss was given a document to format, a reference point to base that format on and a time limit of 50 minutes. Liss finished with five minutes to spare. The world championship will add a new event as well.

"From the beginning I was told this would be something completely different, something we've never seen before," Liss said.

Bushman said for the world competition, organizers arranged a deal with a nonprofit to come in and make requests of competitors for a second event. The students will have all the resources needed on their computers, they just have to format it correctly.

"They may need an Excel spreadsheet with pivot tables that do XYZ, or a professional PowerPoint presentation outlining a mission statement or a Word document outlining a business proposal," Bushman said.

At the world-level competition, winners receive a prize of $7,000 for being named world champion, with $3,500 for second place and $1,500 for third. At the national level, a similar comically-large check is awarded, which prompted some responses on the return trip, according to Went and Liss.

“Going home, when we were going through the airport, I got a couple job offers. These certifications are something employers look for universally,” Liss said.

Went explained that the words on the check alone prompted the response.

“It’s like a walking resume. If you have a kid who’s a national champ in something like that, he has a good foundation in what the business world needs,” Went said.

For Liss, while the job offers are nice, he has his mind set on a career path, which may use his skills but not in this capacity.

“I’m planning on going into criminal justice. These certifications don’t really tie into that but they do tie into resume skills, the experiences I build along the way and the people I meet,” Liss said.

