Mid-Plains Industries helps with COVID-19

Turner said MPI has sold Protek-Shields to many businesses in Columbus and the smaller surrounding towns. The local support has been incredible, he noted.

Many local schools have been ordering as well as they gear up for the school year. MPI has produced a frameless design to accommodate for a safe school environment.

Turner said the company began manufacturing the Protek-Shields to address two problems – public health and job security.

“We saw other companies making masks or building respirators, which we weren’t really able to do. And then we also began to see our business was being impacted due to some of our customers shutting down or slowing down,” Turner said.

Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, noted that MPI's initiative is one example of how Columbus area businesses are innovative when faced with a crisis, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It shows how seriously businesses are in making sure that employees and customers are safe," Schieffer said.

The question was how to participate using MPI’s resources of plastic and metal. In March, Heaton said, the company started designing the Protek-Shields.