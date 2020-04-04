Mid-Plains to produce some safety shields

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbus' own Mid-Plains Industries is looking to help its fellow local businesses keep employees and customers safe.

The company announced it is is making portable plastic shields for retail workers. The shields are portable and provide a semi-permanent barrier between face-to-face interactions.

“Our retail businesses are looking for ways to stay open and we wanted to find a way to help protect their employees,” said President/CEO Brian Turner, in a statement. “The shields also give peace of mind to customers who are also cautions about public interactions, yet who still need to go to the store for supplies.”

The shields are made with a 16ga stainless steel frame and a 1/16-inch plexiglass shield. They come in widths of 24 inches or 36 inches. Popular uses for them include gas stations, convenience stores, banks, retail stores, and any business that has face-to-face interactions with customers.

Mid-Plains Industries is a division of Central Confinement Service LLC and serves a large variety of manufactures including food processors, agricultural, pharmaceutical, automotive and other industries. It provides everything from simple parts to complex weldments straight to shelf or assembly line.