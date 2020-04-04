Mid-Plains to produce some safety shields

Columbus' own Mid-Plains Industries is looking to help its fellow local businesses keep employees and customers safe.
The company announced it is is making portable plastic shields for retail workers. The shields are portable and provide a semi-permanent barrier between face-to-face interactions.
“Our retail businesses are looking for ways to stay open and we wanted to find a way to help protect their employees,” said President/CEO Brian Turner, in a statement. “The shields also give peace of mind to customers who are also cautions about public interactions, yet who still need to go to the store for supplies.”
The shields are made with a 16ga stainless steel frame and a 1/16-inch plexiglass shield. They come in widths of 24 inches or 36 inches. Popular uses for them include gas stations, convenience stores, banks, retail stores, and any business that has face-to-face interactions with customers.
Mid-Plains Industries is a division of Central Confinement Service LLC and serves a large variety of manufactures including food processors, agricultural, pharmaceutical, automotive and other industries. It provides everything from simple parts to complex weldments straight to shelf or assembly line.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer praised Mid-Plains for its efforts, noting it's one of many examples of community businesses and entities coming together and trying to make a difference during a difficult time with the ongoing concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the nation and state.
"It's very encouraging to see these businesses come up with innovative ideas and solutions in order to stay connected, offer services or offer protection," she said. "I think it will help us be a better society once we have made it through this pandemic."
For more information, contact Turner at 402-563-6057.
