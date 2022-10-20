Mike Moser: Nebraska Legislature District 22 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

Answer: I was born in Fremont and our family moved here in 1956 when I started grade school.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I'm married to my wife, Jan. We have three grown children and five grandchildren.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I'm a co-owner at Columbus Music, and Nebraska State Senator.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am running for the Nebraska Legislature because I want to be a strong voice for our district and its families by creating jobs in Nebraska by making businesses and agriculture more competitive, by lowering income and property taxes and avoiding unnecessary regulations, to protect the lives of the unborn, and to work with other senators to build support for projects in District 22 by using better communication and consensus building.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: President, vice president – St. Bonaventure Parish Council – 1978-79; Central Community College Foundation Board – 1998-99; Central Community College Outstanding Alumnus– 1994; vice president, secretary, treasurer Columbus Youth Softball – 1997-2002; Scotus High School Alumnus of the Year – 2004; member of Nebraska Crime Commission 2007 – 2010; past president, Columbus Friends of Music.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: Having been mayor of Columbus for 12 years, and state senator for four, has given me a unique perspective into how government should work. Conservative budgeting is one of my top priorities. My successful business experiences will continue to help to guide the choices I make in state government.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: I believe that creating jobs, growing our economy, controlling the budget and reducing property taxes are the most important issues and will be my priorities.

We also need to continue to work on completing the four-lane expressway system which was proposed in 1988. The Columbus and Norfolk segments of the four lane expressway are critical to the growth of Northeast Nebraska. While some progress has been made, we need to be vigilant to make sure that this progress continues. I will work with other senators to maintain the momentum we need to keep this project moving forward.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: State: budgeting will be really difficult with inflation up sharply and revenues likely to level out.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Running for elected office.