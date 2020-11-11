Military service shaped local veteran's whole adult life

Editor's note: In honor of today being Veterans Day, The Columbus Telegram profiled a local veteran who was willing to share his story. We thank all of the men and women who have served our country.
Vernon “Vern” Beckmann’s service in the military and during the Korean War shaped his whole adult life.
Beckmann was born in Seward on June 20, 1929, on a farm. Farming was all he had been educated for, he said, but then his homeroom teacher suggested he attend the Lincoln School of Commerce because of his math skills.
“So I took advantage of that after I graduated in ’47 from Seward and I got finished with that course and then the Korean War broke out … I decided I had done enough … on the farm,” said Beckmann, now a resident of Columbus' Prairie Village Retirement Center. “I joined the Navy for three years.”
Beckmann said his title was storekeeper but he was actually a disbursing clerk and a ship store operator.
Beckmann benefited from the GI Bill, which provides educational assistance to servicemembers, veterans and their dependents. He went back to the Lincoln School of Commerce after he left the Navy in 1952.
"I lived in Seward and drove to Lincoln," he said. "As I got closer to graduation … I just moved to Lincoln and stayed there with some friends and we paid $25 a month rent.”
At the Lincoln School of Commerce, Beckmann received training to become a certified public accountant (CPA). The Lincoln School of Commerce’s most recent successor is the Lincoln branch of Purdue University Global.
“I went directly to Nebraska Public Power System here in Columbus,” he said. “I worked for the power district and stayed in the power business and then I retired in 1990, I think.”
In college, Beckmann had met his wife, Ruby Kellogg. The couple married in 1954. A year later, the couple had their first child, a son, who was then followed by two daughters.
“I would say that we hit it off wonderfully and stayed that way for 64 years,” he said. “She was a very, very capable person who grew up in a small town … and she would not marry a farmer because she had worked with farm wives in their houses when she was growing up. She held off on marriage until she met me at school.”
Ruby was very popular here in Columbus, he noted. She died on Sept. 10, 2018.
“I didn’t realize how tough it was … This is the first year I’ve really missed her,” he said. “She was just an outstanding woman. I’ve never seen a woman who came from such dire circumstances and improved her life through schooling and marriage and really got to be well-known in the Columbus community. I’ll never forget that as long as I live.”
At Prairie Village, Beckmann enjoys playing cards with friends, attending musical performances and socializing with others, said Activity Director Nancy Koch when asked about Beckmann.
He is also known for his many matching sports shirts and socks, she added, and has a great sense of humor.
“This is a well-read gentleman with a keen interest in politics and current events, including our own Resident Council,” Koch wrote in an email to the Telegram. “His faith is evident … Vern Beckmann epitomizes a person devoted to God and country, and it is a pleasure to have him as one of our residents.”
Beckmann is one of 12 veterans at Prairie Village, she noted.
“We value each of them and appreciate their service to our country,” she said. “May God bless them and all veterans, as we honor them this Veterans Day!”
Beckmann was never attacked on a ship, he said, but spent his whole service on the same ship, which he noted was unusual.
“We were in a formation with other destroyers … aircraft carrier when one of the destroyers hit a mine in the water off the coast of Korea, North Korea,” he said. “Blew a big hole in the port quarter, I think… But that was a sobering experience.”
After that, the ship had no trouble, he said.
Now, reflecting back, he said his whole adult life was dictated by his ability to get CPA training thanks to his involvement in the Navy.
He moved to Prairie Village because he wanted to stay in Columbus, which he described as a “beautiful town.”
“You take every day and make the best of it,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
