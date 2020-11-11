Military service shaped local veteran's whole adult life

At the Lincoln School of Commerce, Beckmann received training to become a certified public accountant (CPA). The Lincoln School of Commerce’s most recent successor is the Lincoln branch of Purdue University Global.

“I went directly to Nebraska Public Power System here in Columbus,” he said. “I worked for the power district and stayed in the power business and then I retired in 1990, I think.”

In college, Beckmann had met his wife, Ruby Kellogg. The couple married in 1954. A year later, the couple had their first child, a son, who was then followed by two daughters.

“I would say that we hit it off wonderfully and stayed that way for 64 years,” he said. “She was a very, very capable person who grew up in a small town … and she would not marry a farmer because she had worked with farm wives in their houses when she was growing up. She held off on marriage until she met me at school.”

Ruby was very popular here in Columbus, he noted. She died on Sept. 10, 2018.

