Miller says it was time to resign as Columbus' fire chief

Miller was hired in August 2017 to serve as the City’s first full-time fire chief (it had previously been a volunteer position), and created a new and more efficient culture within the department, according to City officials. Miller also played a pivotal role in helping the City with its plans for a new fire station.

Funded by half of a $16-million bond passed in May 2018, the new facility, 4630 Howard Blvd. in Columbus, boasts a large bay area and increased storage and space, which allows personnel to maneuver vehicles in and out of the building more easily.

There’s plenty of storage room for EMS supplies, equipment maintenance, laundry facilities with a bigger gear extractor that extracts contaminants from firefighters’ turnout gear and a hose tower which is a room long enough for fire hoses to be hung up to dry. The bay area also boasts a floor heating system which is beneficial during wintertime.

Getting the new fire station built and the second building, the Charlie Louis Fire Station, on the path to renovation were “big career goals,” Miller said.

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley confirmed Miller’s resignation, citing personnel issues and declining to elaborate. Bulkley said he wishes Miller luck and noted he served the community well.