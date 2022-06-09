Minor damage seen during storm

The Columbus area saw some, but relatively, minor damage following some strong storms the night of June 7.

The storm rolled into the area around 8 p.m. and brought with it some heavy rainfall, strong winds and hail.

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said the majority of the damage reported to him occurred in the Duncan area, namely large hail.

“There was some smaller hail in Columbus but I didn't get any significant damage (reports) but there were some trees down by Monroe and by Duncan. There were reports of golf ball sized hail with that storm that blew through,” Hofbauer said.

In Columbus, the storms caused a tree limb to snap on 27th Street, a little east of 33rd Avenue. The tree limb then fell onto power equipment, resulting in a fire, said Loup Power District Vice President of Operations Dan Hellbusch.

“A lot of times if it's dry, it'll just lay there and burn but it was wet. So it broke two conductors,” Hellbusch said. “It affected about 380 customers approximately a little bit around two hours or so.”

Hellbusch added that Loup was lucky that damage wasn’t worse.

Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Omaha office, said the wind reports from Columbus, which come from an automated station at the Columbus Municipal Airport, logged wind speeds at 35 miles per hour.

“In Merrick (County), there were a 55 and a 70 mile per hour wind report. And then we did have back towards St. Ed. a 60 mile per hour wind report. So (Columbus) probably had 60, 70 mile per hour winds in that direction,” Fajman said.

The office received a 2 inch hail report from nearby Butler County, he added, and the station at the Columbus airport recorded 0.39 inches of rain while David City saw 0.93 inches.

A network of observers called CoCoRaHs, which is made up of members of the general public who voluntarily take reports and submit them, reported .36 inches of rain just southwest of Columbus, said Fajman.

Fajman said there is a marginal risk for severe weather in the Columbus area on Thursday.

“That's kind of the first category of our scale. You're right on the edge of flight risk, which should be the second of five categories,” Fajman said. “So on the lower end of our severe risk, but you guys there will have there's a threat for strong winds and hail, and it looks like the better tornado probabilities are off to the southwest. But we're only talking a couple of counties away.”

Hofbauer agreed and added there’s a chance the weather could turn severe at any time.

“We're probably a little farther from the area that's going to be most severe,” Hofbauer said. “But that forecast could change at any time too, you know, could move us into (the) severe part of it.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

