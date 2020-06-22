Minor injuries reported in Monday car wreck

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A two-vehicle accident occurring in Platte County Monday afternoon resulted in minor injuries.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at the intersection of Highways 81 and 91 for a two-vehicle car accident.

Investigation revealed that a 2019 Kenworth pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by Leszek Wrzala, 39, from Canada, had been traveling southbound on Highway 81 while a 2019 Freightliner box van, driven by Scott Strella, 47, from Kansas, was traveling westbound on Highway 91. As the truck driven by Strella attempted to cross westbound over Highway 81, the southbound truck driven by Wrzala drove into the passenger side of Strella’s vehicle.

Wrzala was transported by Humphrey Fire and Rescue to the Columbus Community Hospital with minor injuries. Strella did not appear to have injuries so he was not transported.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that alcohol is not suspected in the accident. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, and no airbags were deployed in either vehicle.

Damage to Wrzala’s vehicle is estimated at $50,000, a total loss. Strella’s vehicle is also considered a total loss with damages estimated at $40,000.