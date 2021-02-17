Mission provides warm, safe shelter during frigid temperatures

The Columbus & Living Water Rescue Mission has been providing shelter during these frigid times, Executive Director Nathan Joslin said.

The Rescue Mission, 1471 25th Ave., does still have beds available for residents who need a place to stay, he added. The daily forecasted high temperatures will be below freezing until Saturday.

“This is life-threatening cold,” Joslin said. “It doesn’t take long for someone to be in serious condition, being out in the cold. We certainly encourage anyone that needs a place to come here. We have nice warm beds and great hot food.”

For the organization to have warm beds is something staff “praise God for,” Joslin noted.

Previously, the Rescue Mission struggled with “non-stop” problems with its boiler, last winter especially. Residents donated to help with the heating issues, he added, and now the mission has an entirely new heating system throughout the building.