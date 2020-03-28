Mobile food pantry set for Saturday

Those in need of emergency food assistance due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are in luck.
Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those in need and is partnering with Columbus' Simon House to host a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist individuals and families in Platte County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.
The event is planned to take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Simon House, 1853 10th Ave. in Columbus.
Community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items like pasta and sauce, rice, beans, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits and vegetables and others. The packs are assembled by Food Bank volunteers. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.
A drive-up distribution method is being used to prioritize the health and safety of the community during this pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa in the community to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 virus,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “We anticipate the need for emergency and supplemental food to increase in the upcoming weeks. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the Heartland.”
Visit https://foodbankheartland.org/covid-19/ for information about additional emergency and supplemental food resources.
If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need during the pandemic, they are encouraged to visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a financial donation to purchase additional food and to obtain information about volunteering to help assemble community packs of nonperishable food items being distributed at pantries, emergency meal providers and through the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry program.
Food Bank for the Heartland is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Omaha, Nebraska that acts as a central clearinghouse distributing food to nearly 600 network partners across 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 counties in western Iowa. Food Bank for the Heartland has distributed more than 22 million meals in FY 2019 helping thousands of children, families, seniors, veterans, and others in need. For more information, visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org.
