Mobile food pantry set for Saturday

Those in need of emergency food assistance due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are in luck.

Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those in need and is partnering with Columbus' Simon House to host a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist individuals and families in Platte County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.

The event is planned to take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Simon House, 1853 10th Ave. in Columbus.

Community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items like pasta and sauce, rice, beans, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits and vegetables and others. The packs are assembled by Food Bank volunteers. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.

A drive-up distribution method is being used to prioritize the health and safety of the community during this pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.