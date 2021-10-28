Moderna boosters, vaccine mixing approved

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved for booster use last month, but for most people in the Columbus area who received Moderna, the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent approval of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters is especially welcome news.

A week ago, the FDA gave the green light on Moderna and J&J boosters for people ages 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions. Moreover, the Moderna, J&J and Pfizer vaccines may now be mixed and matched.

East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said there's not enough evidence yet to definitively determine whether it's better to mix or to match, but the point is that doing either is safe and effective: People who are eligible for a booster can safely take Moderna, Pfizer or J&J.

There's an exception when it comes to the J&J vaccine, though. While J&J boosters have been approved and are still compatible with Moderna and Pfizer, Sepers said there is strong evidence to suggest that everyone, especially those who initially received J&J, should get an mRNA vaccine -- like Moderna or Pfizer -- for their booster.

"Here at East-Central and Good Neighbor, we have all three vaccines on hand and we are going to let the patient decide what vaccine they want," Sepers said.

Sepers noted that while ECDHD is able to administer all three versions of the vaccine, that's not the case everywhere.

"Federal Retail Pharmacy Program partners -- like Walmart, for example -- only carry one (type of) vaccine," Sepers said. "At Hy-Vee, for example, they only have Pfizer and they are only doing Pfizer boosters."

If people want their booster to be a certain vaccine, they should check to make sure it will be available at a given location. People can continue to visit vaccines.gov to find out where they can get the various COVID-19 vaccines in their area.

Sepers noted that ECDHD's vaccine clinics look different now compared to earlier this year. Namely, people will need to schedule their appointment.

It remains unclear how many fully-vaccinated people will choose to get a booster shot, though, something Loup Power District Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren spoke to at the Oct. 19 Loup Board of Directors meeting.

"I think we'll … have a tough time getting 100% of people who have been vaccinated to get that booster," Duren said at the meeting.

Meanwhile, concerns about the economic impact of vaccination mandates have not gone away. However, the employee vaccination rate for Tyson -- a meat packing company with locations in Nebraska -- reached 96% after introducing a company-wide vaccination mandate.

The federal government announced vaccination mandates that would require vaccination for many federal employees, health care workers and those working at a business with more than 100 employees. Under the mandate, the alternative to getting vaccinated would be undergoing regular COVID-19 testing.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has indicated that his office will be reviewing the legality of federal vaccination mandates as they come out.

It remains unclear when the federal vaccination mandates might go into effect, but the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration seems to be getting closer to national implementation.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

