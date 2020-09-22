Modified Loup d' Loup fundraiser set Oct. 3

The Loup d’ Loup annual fundraiser set for Oct. 3 will look different this year.
Instead of just a bicycle ride, drivers' vehicles of all types can participate.
“This year, we chose to go to something different with it being more of a poker run. This (will be) a similar format,” said Dan Pabian, member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Columbus Morning Rotary Club. “We’re going to give them the tickets when they register at the beginning and then at each stop, they’ll just drop a ticket into a container for a drawing at each location.”
Five tickets will be included in one fun pack, which can be purchased for $15. Participants can buy more fun packs to increase their chances of winning a cash prize.
“We’ll just split that up,” Pabian said. “If we don’t have a real good turnout, it’ll be a little smaller prizes and if we have a really good turnout, the prizes will be a little bit better.”
A 70-mile route, the event will both start and end at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. in Columbus. Stops along the way will be Duncan, Genoa US Indian School, Monroe for the Horn T Zoo/Pumpkin Patch, Tarnov Heritage Museum and the Platte County Museum.
Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with attendees returning to the Eagles Club by 4 p.m. The Eagles Club is a large enough facility that will allow all attendees to be spread out from other parties, he noted.
Pabian said that some of the locations have an interesting history behind them, such as Tarnov.
“There’s really a neat, old Catholic church there … right next to it, there’s a huge building, it used to be a school. Back in the early 1900s or mid-1900s, a lot of kids would actually live there for a week," he said. "They stayed on the top floor and attend school on the second floor. It was run by nuns and things like that. At least a part of the building is a well-done museum for that."
The Genoa Indian School, 209 E. Webster Ave. in Genoa, and Platte County Museum, 2916 16th St. in Columbus, are included in this year’s Nebraska Passport Program, Pabian said.
“It’s a great way to support a great cause and get some things off your Passport trip and see the area,” he added.
This year’s proceeds will benefit Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus and the Columbus Morning Rotary Club.
“Both Rotary clubs have participated and we usually have a partner organization. In the past, we’ve done Sammy’s Superheroes, (a) project for the library one year, we’ve done trail enhancements,” Pabian said. “Different groups have benefited from that.”
Judy Trautwein, of the Morning Rotary Club, said that the proceeds that Rotary receives will go toward helping to eliminate polio worldwide, which has been a major part of the club’s mission.
“Most of it is going to go to Big Pals-Little Pals. A portion of it will go to (Morning) Rotary Club,” Trautwein said. “Our Rotary Club, well many throughout the United States, contribute to polio eradication and (each member in) our club always contributes $100 to eradicate polio.
It’s a real accomplishment that’s taken years. Now the only countries in the world that have polio are Afghanistan and Pakistan.”
Karmen Thompson, executive director of Big Pals-Little Pals, noted that she is grateful for the fundraiser, especially as the organization’s main fundraiser of the year – a Bowl-A-Thon – has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Proceeds will just go to general/operations at this point. That’s what our Bowl-A-Thon proceeds go to so we’re just going to put it into operations,” Thompson said.
“It’s a unique opportunity to do something fun and stay safe in your own car. We’ll have some other activities going on afterward, we’re not sure what those are yet.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
