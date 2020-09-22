Modified Loup d' Loup fundraiser set Oct. 3

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Loup d’ Loup annual fundraiser set for Oct. 3 will look different this year.

Instead of just a bicycle ride, drivers' vehicles of all types can participate.

“This year, we chose to go to something different with it being more of a poker run. This (will be) a similar format,” said Dan Pabian, member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Columbus Morning Rotary Club. “We’re going to give them the tickets when they register at the beginning and then at each stop, they’ll just drop a ticket into a container for a drawing at each location.”

Five tickets will be included in one fun pack, which can be purchased for $15. Participants can buy more fun packs to increase their chances of winning a cash prize.

“We’ll just split that up,” Pabian said. “If we don’t have a real good turnout, it’ll be a little smaller prizes and if we have a really good turnout, the prizes will be a little bit better.”

A 70-mile route, the event will both start and end at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. in Columbus. Stops along the way will be Duncan, Genoa US Indian School, Monroe for the Horn T Zoo/Pumpkin Patch, Tarnov Heritage Museum and the Platte County Museum.