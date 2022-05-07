Molly Cada -- Sharing in meaningful, rewarding moments

Caring for the whole family unit when helping to bring life into the world is important for nurse Molly Cada.

Originally from Schuyler, Cada attended and graduated from Schuyler High School. After graduation, she attended the nursing program at College of Saint Mary in Omaha.

After attending school in Omaha, Cada said she and her husband moved back to the area to be close to family and for the job opportunities available to them. Raising their five children in a small town atmosphere and lifestyle is another aspect that brought them back to the area.

After finishing her schooling, she spent three years at CHI Health Schuyler. Cada was soon offered a job at Columbus Community Hospital, where has been for seven years.

Cada currently works in the material child unit. This includes labor and delivery, postpartum care for mom and baby after delivery, and a little bit of everything on this unit, she explained. This could include additional care for infants if needed.

Having five children and having great care from her nurses during that time inspired Cada to go into the field.

“Just having that impact on a person’s life – I just knew that was something I wanted to do,” Cada said.

In her current post, Cada said everyday is a little different. You have to be on your toes, she said, adding it’s good for your brain.

Cada said management was able to come up with good processes and the unit was able to work its way through the pandemic. Though there weren’t as many visitors coming to the hospital, the mom having the baby was able to have their main support person with them the entire time.

Cada emphasized that COVID-19 did affect the Maternal Child Health unit to a certain extent, but the nurses did not see the level of illness with COVID-19 in their unit that was seen on second floor (CCH’s acute/intensive care unit) or other places in the hospital.

“It was actually OK from a nursing standpoint because it allowed mom extra time with their baby, but now that we’re opening things back up again, I definitely think people like that – being able to come and see (them) and it’s a nice sign of normalcy,” Cada said.

When Cada cares for moms and babies, she said she also tried to keep in mind that she is also taking care of the family as well. In a way, Cada said she sees their partner or husband as a patient as well because it’s a whole family unit. Sharing the knowledge of what's going on with everyone in the room is important, she said.

“While the patient is the primary focus, including the family is an importance pieces in taking a holistic nursing approach to our care,” she said.

The Columbus Telegram sat down with Cada to talk about her experience with nursing.

Question. Tell us about your immediate family

Answer. My husband is named Andy, and we have five children: Maura, Levi, C.J., Emily, and Kaylee.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. After being around hospitals with family members and having children of my own, I saw the impact nurses had on a person/life and knew that was something I wanted to be a part of.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. I think what I like best about nursing is that every day is different and presents its own challenges. You always have to be ready for anything and everything that could happen in the course of a day.

In labor and delivery, I enjoy being able to help patients and families through one of the most meaningful times in their lives. Being a positive part of their experience is one of the things that I find most rewarding. I enjoy when I have patients that I have cared for with other children they have had in the past and then get to see them again for the next one. You get to carry on that relationship with them.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. This is a hard question to answer. In nursing, you definitely experience a wide range of emotions and situations. There are a lot of experiences that come to mind when thinking on this question but not sure I can narrow it down for you at this time.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. It's hard to imagine not being in nursing. I think that I would have always done something with health care. I just enjoy the combination of working with people and the science behind it as well.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. Nursing is a good job and a rewarding one. There are so many ways to specialize within nursing. You can really find what you enjoy doing most.

Q. Future plans?

A. As far as my nursing career, at this time, I am happy where I am at. I love the work I do. I have excellent co-workers and great unit to work on. I enjoy working in the maternal-child unit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.