Monroe woman's photo gets honor from Central Valley Ag

A Monroe woman won big for a photo she took and submitted to Central Valley Ag as part of its CVA Photo Contest.

Jeannie Fisher, of Monroe, was selected as the People's Choice Award recipient. Entries focused on highlighting the many sectors of agriculture were accepted from June 1 through July 17.

“The photo contest allowed people near and far to celebrate the many wonders of agriculture through the lens of a camera,” said Mallory Shoemaker, marketing manager at CVA. “We are thrilled with the diversity of photos received that gave a glimpse into the photographer’s part of the ag industry.”

Facebook users chose Fisher’s photo captioned “My little man Adrian at 13 months was so happy he was able to go with papa to check the fields” as the People’s Choice Award by giving it the most likes, comments and shares.

Central Valley Ag (CVA) awarded James Claassen of Meade, Kansas, as its top winner in the contest. The panel of judges selected Claassen’s photo “Racing the Rain” for its quality and its creativity highlighting the beauty found within agriculture. “Looking for ripe grain as the storm cloud builds on the horizon taken south of Meade, Kan. Inspired by the hard-working farmers who put in long hours to ensure we have food to eat,” wrote Claassen for the photo caption.