Moo-ving up: Dairy animal Grand Champion and Reserve Champion announced

Dairy cows of every kind filled the stalls at Ag Park's arena July 8 for the Platte County Fair's bucket calf and dairy show.

This year, 15-year-old Lindy Schmidt from Monroe took home the grand champion title with her Holstein cow, Sunny.

Lindy said she's been working around dairy cows since she was very young, and that it's a family business.

"I was 6-years-old when I got started. My grandparents own a dairy farm, so that's probably where I got started with that," Lindy said.

Lindy added that she enjoys showing dairy cows because they are mostly docile and easy to work with.

"They're not mean cows, they're not that hard to work with. You just have to get them used to the halter," Lindy said. "The hardest part is getting her feet right."

Lindy said that it's also a little difficult practicing when your practice area is not exactly the size of the arena where the cows will show.

"You need enough space to do it. Our space for practicing wasn't as big as the arena, so you just need to have the space for it," Lindy said.

The reserve grand champ, 12-year-old Ty Schmidt of the Humphrey area, won with Lightning, a Brown Swiss.

In the past, Ty has shown Rocket, another Brown Swiss. This year, Rocket stayed home.

"This is my fifth year with 4-H. I've had two cows, but the one we didn't show this year," Ty said.

Ty also said that he likes dairy cows for their cool demeanor and general ease to work with.

"They're a little bit calmer than most, she kind of stays the same through everything. She's pretty easy to work with," Ty said.

Ty said his favorite part of working with dairy cows and showing them is watching their progress.

"(The best part is) seeing them improve and seeing them get better," Ty said.

Ty said this year he focused on keeping Lightning calm the whole time and keeping her from moving around too much. He also walked with her a lot instead of just taking care of her and practicing.

"It's about keeping them calm and keeping them from getting freaked out or not handling as well," Ty said. "And walking a lot, not just petting but walking, that's what really matters."