More coronavirus cases pop up in Platte County

Health officials are still urging residents to practice social distancing in wake of two more cases of COVID-19 in Platte County being confirmed on Wednesday.
That brings the county's confirmed cases total to three as of print deadline Wednesday.
Julie McClure, public information officer for the East-Central District Health Department, told the Telegram that the individuals announced to be positive for COVID-19 Wednesday had been exposed outside of the district with one having traveled out-of-state. The health department’s district is comprised of Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties.
“There’s no evidence this was a community exposure,” McClure said.
These individuals have remained isolated since symptoms began and there were no close contacts or exposure to others, she noted. More specific information was not made available.
“People need to assume that COVID-19 is in the county,” McClure said. “That’s exactly why we share these precautions so often. Stay home as much and as often as possible. Continue to wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Use hand sanitizer.”
Residents are also encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel within Nebraska; those coming from out-of-state are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, residents should avoid touching their faces, cover their nose and mouth when sneezing and stay home if sick.
Other precautions include not sharing eating utensils or clothing, letting packages sit for 24 hours and using phone or video chat to converse with relatives and friends instead of in-person visits.
Criteria has recently changed so that one positive test from a private or public lab is confirmed as positive. Previously, positive results were presumptive until confirmed as positive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The first positive COVID-19 case in Platte County, then announced as presumptive positive, was announced over the weekend. This case is also considered travel-related as the individual had a visitor from out of the district who had COVID-19.
The individual had visited the local Walmart, 818 23rd St. E., from 3:30-5 p.m. on March 15. Those who were at Walmart during that time are asked to monitor for fever or other symptoms for 14 days following the visit. The East-Central District Health Department’s contact tracing team had determined no other possible exposure points.
Those who do develop symptoms should contact their health care provider and call the health department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 402-562-8960 (English) or 402-562-8963 (Spanish).
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
