More coronavirus cases pop up in Platte County

Health officials are still urging residents to practice social distancing in wake of two more cases of COVID-19 in Platte County being confirmed on Wednesday.

That brings the county's confirmed cases total to three as of print deadline Wednesday.

Julie McClure, public information officer for the East-Central District Health Department, told the Telegram that the individuals announced to be positive for COVID-19 Wednesday had been exposed outside of the district with one having traveled out-of-state. The health department’s district is comprised of Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties.

“There’s no evidence this was a community exposure,” McClure said.

These individuals have remained isolated since symptoms began and there were no close contacts or exposure to others, she noted. More specific information was not made available.

“People need to assume that COVID-19 is in the county,” McClure said. “That’s exactly why we share these precautions so often. Stay home as much and as often as possible. Continue to wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Use hand sanitizer.”

