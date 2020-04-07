More COVID-19 cases confirmed by East-Central

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the area over the last few days by the East-Central District Health Department.

The entity, based in Columbus, on Monday night confirmed a third case of COVID- 19 in Colfax County. That brought the total number of cases in the ECDHD four-county service area (Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties) to eight: Five in Platte County and three in Colfax County.

On Sunday, East-Central confirmed the sixth and seventh cases in its district. At that time, East-Central stated four of the seven cases are linked to a common source (reported Cases 2, 4, 6, 7), while cases 1, 3, and 5 are unrelated. There remains no evidence of community transmission in Boone, Colfax, Nance, or Platte counties, but community transmission should be assumed, the health agency stated Sunday.

More information about the eighth overall case announced Monday night was not available at press time.

The four counties of ECDHD are currently under Directed Health Measures (DHM) orders until May 15 to help slow the spread of the virus. Details of the order can be found online at https://ecdhd.ne.gov/covid-2019-novel-coronavirus.html