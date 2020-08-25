More on that recent youth survey

Today, I’ll share more good news from the recent survey of Nebraska high school youth.
This time, we’ll highlight the second theme from the survey that was found in the data by UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research.
Nebraska Community Foundation last week released the finding that the students surveyed indicated a strong preference for the types of communities we find in Greater Nebraska.
The most popular answer, in fact, was 44% of students who said their ideal community would have a small population like their hometowns. Columbus was the largest town surveyed, by the way. Further, 31% preferred communities of similar size to Grand Island.
Perhaps one of the more surprising findings was that fewer than 5% said they wanted to move to the “big city,” somewhere like Chicago. I’m confident that number was much higher in my graduating class from Columbus High School, all those years ago!
Fortunately for these youth, there’s no shortage of smaller, connected communities in Nebraska. And fortunately for communities in Nebraska, there seems to be no shortage of youth who want to be there. In fact, there is national data that suggests that the “centennial generation” across the U.S. feels much the same as these Nebraska students in terms of their desire for a safe, smaller hometown compared to their predecessors.
Especially encouraging for Nebraska communities is that these youth don’t appear averse to returning to their hometowns. In fact, most of them— 83%—said they didn’t think there was a negative stigma associated with returning to or staying in their current community!
Of course, there is always work to do. While the negative stigma of returning home seems to be less, there are other reasons identified in the survey that these young Nebraskans may choose to relocate. The most common reason given by the students for moving elsewhere was their perception of job opportunities in their hometown. More than 500 students surveyed said a career opportunity elsewhere would be the main reason they would not live in their hometown, and many thought those opportunities are lacking in their home places.
There was also something of a disconnect between careers desired by the students and those they thought existed in their hometown. Students said most jobs in their communities were in agriculture, education and manufacturing…but their most-desired careers are in the medical field; firefighter or police roles; health science or biotech; or arts, broadcasting and journalism.
To Josie Gatti Schafer at UNO, the survey’s findings “suggest a need to better connect students and schools to the variety of job opportunities that exist in small towns across Nebraska as well as continue to grow and diversify Nebraska’s economy.”
So tying together a desire to live in small towns with a variety of career choices, it comes to mind that the experience of the last five months has made it clear that the definition of a workplace is changing. That may open up more opportunities to engage in a chosen career from almost anywhere. In this new work environment, a perceived lack of local employment opportunities becomes less disadvantageous. Some youth may no longer need to choose between a promising career and the community they love. Now that’s good news for Nebraska hometowns!
Just a reminder, more than 1,300 high school students responded to the survey in Axtell, McCook, Columbus, Diller, Shickley, Ainsworth and Stuart communities between January and May.
I’ll have our final installment of new information from the youth survey in the next column, along with a call to action for all of us.
K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
