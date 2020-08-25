More on that recent youth survey

Especially encouraging for Nebraska communities is that these youth don’t appear averse to returning to their hometowns. In fact, most of them— 83%—said they didn’t think there was a negative stigma associated with returning to or staying in their current community!

Of course, there is always work to do. While the negative stigma of returning home seems to be less, there are other reasons identified in the survey that these young Nebraskans may choose to relocate. The most common reason given by the students for moving elsewhere was their perception of job opportunities in their hometown. More than 500 students surveyed said a career opportunity elsewhere would be the main reason they would not live in their hometown, and many thought those opportunities are lacking in their home places.

There was also something of a disconnect between careers desired by the students and those they thought existed in their hometown. Students said most jobs in their communities were in agriculture, education and manufacturing…but their most-desired careers are in the medical field; firefighter or police roles; health science or biotech; or arts, broadcasting and journalism.