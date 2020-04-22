More Platte County residents confirmed to have COVID-19

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

East-Central District Health Department on Wednesday evening announced it has identified three new positive cases of COVID-19, all residents of Platte County.

The three additional cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Platte County to 11 and a total of 17 for the health district, as of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing and the source of exposure has not yet been identified.