More Platte County residents confirmed to have COVID-19
East Central District Health Department

East-Central District Health Department, 4321 41st Ave., Columbus

East-Central District Health Department on Wednesday evening announced it has identified three new positive cases of COVID-19, all residents of Platte County.

The three additional cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Platte County to 11 and a total of 17 for the health district, as of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing and the source of exposure has not yet been identified.

The ages of confirmed and probable range from 9 to 83 years of age.

