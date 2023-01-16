More space for more pals: Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus holding open house

Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus has had many home bases over the years according to Board Vice Chairman Justin Grotelueschen, even in the eight years he's been involved. The spaces were functional but not quite as big as they'd like for their events and hangouts.

"When I first started we were at the resource building in the old hospital. We’ve moved a couple times since then but never really had our own space, we always had to have our events at other locations," Grotelueschen said.

As of Nov. 1, they moved into their newest space, 2417 11th St. While the move started in November, they are still moving things in and getting adjusted.

Executive Director Aimee Heesacker said a lot of the furniture, fixtures and decorations were donated by community members, including tables Heesacker herself brought in and a painting of a duck by the front door, done by Heesacker's little pal, Cady. Recently, Heesacker said, Nancy Shadle donated an air hockey table and piano for the space as well.

"We have games, crafting things they can do when they meet. We have all that kind of stuff they can come in here and do things, play air hockey if they want to now," Heesacker said.

That shared space, Grotelueschen said, is important as during the early process where big pals and little pals are getting adjusted to each other, they meet in a common space.

"We’ve had other partners throughout the community give us space to use but we’ve never had an area where we can hold all our events and where our matches can go and actually meet outside of the home and communicate without having to find a space," Grotelueschen said.

Heesacker brought in tables for events as well, such as speakers, theme nights and game nights.

"We can rearrange (the tables) too. We had a U-shape before because the speaker went in the center and then she could go around and help everybody," Heesacker said.

Looking for a place for events like open houses is no longer an issue, Heesacker said. Their next event is an open house on Jan. 17 to introduce people to the new building, complete with raffles and door prizes. The open house also acts as a 50th anniversary celebration for the organization. One basket, donated by local artist Dillon Krueger, features a toy eagle and signed book by Krueger.

"We're going to do the raffle, some door prizes, split the pot, there'll be food, beverages, we're hoping to get a good turnout and just let people see the space and see what we do," Heesacker said.

Door prizes announcements will be followed with an opportunity for more information on the organization and what it does, Heesacker said. Grotelueschen said that while there are many big pals in the area, there are still many little pals looking for a big pal. He added that the need can come from many factors, not just absent parental figures.

"There’s a huge need for mentorship in the community. We’ve seen what happens when people don’t have strong family units," Grotelueschen said. "For whatever reason, there’s a need for them to have that positive male or female role model that’s unfortunately lacking in their biological home."

The open house will take place at the new facility, 2417 11th St. from 5-9 p.m. on Jan. 17.