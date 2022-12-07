More than a distance: Local kids take part in 50 Yard Challenge

The term "challenge" is often coined in internet videos and social media posts. Sometimes, it might relate to a physical event like a race or contest.

In the case of the 50 Yard Challenge, it relates to a mission to be helpful in one's community. In 2016, Rodney Smith, Jr. founded a group called Raising Men/Raising Women Lawn Care Service.

"One day I came across an elderly man trying to mow his lawn. He was struggling, I pulled over and helped him out and that kind of gave birth to the whole organization," Smith said.

From that small effort he saw make such an impact with one person, Smith saw potential for something bigger, in something as simple as mowing a lawn. Now, six years later, the 50 Yard Challenge extends across all 50 states and eight other countries, doing free yard work for those who aren't able.

Kids joining the challenge simply find their local group (or contact Raising Men/Raising Women) and accept the challenge. For doing so, they start off with a white T-shirt from the organization.

"Every 10 lawns they get a different colored shirt," Smith said. "Once they hit 10, they get orange, 20, green; 30, blue; 40, red."

Once they reach the 50 lawn mark, they have not only completed the challenge but begun the next step in their lawn care journey, Smith said.

"When they get to 50, I drive or fly wherever they are and give them a mower, weed whacker and a blower," Smith said.

Rosa Pinto, community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, organized the local group of six Columbus area kids who have taken the challenge. Three teams have been working their way through community lawns and driveways to help develop their community service and leadership abilities, Pinto said.

"With the Heartland Workers Center, we focus on leadership development, that's one thing, and workforce leaders, workers rights and civic engagement, but this is more focused on that leadership development," Pinto said.

Pinto said she initially heard about the event when her daughter saw the challenge on TV and participated a few years ago but had to stop for health reasons.

"But it always stuck in my mind with my younger children. With this job I had the opportunity to turn it into a community service if more families could get served, more kids get involved," Pinto said. "When we started I reached out and they said this could be community service with potential for up to 20 kids."

Pinto said the challenge is open for kids ages 8-17 to help. She is also looking for people who need yards mowed, driveways shoveled or leaves raked. The challenge specifically seeks to help elderly people, veterans, disabled people and veterans.

"It’s a great way to give back to the community and teach them to serve at a young age. When they complete the challenge they get equipment to start lawn care business if they wish to do so," Pinto said.

To recommend someone in need of the challenge's services or to join the challenge, contact Rosa Pinto at 402-606-1562 or rosa@heartlandworkerscenter.org.