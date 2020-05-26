More than essential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meatpacking industries have been a topic of discussion for the last couple of months, as several of these have become hotspots across the U.S and in our state of Nebraska.

Each story that has come out has covered these companies and their lack of immediate response and their attempts to mend trust from their employees. One thing is for certain, that these stories are missing a big component: meat-packing plant workers and their stories. The meat packing industry has for many years disproportionately been people of color and immigrants and low-income families.

Each worker has their own story. Each with different reasons for why they have found themselves working a job that many look down upon. Most end up working these jobs because they found an opportunity that others were not offering. A chance to work. A chance to provide for their families. Disregarding the hours, the pay, the risks of the job itself. They did it because to many, this is part of their American dream. A chance to provide for generations to come.

Many may not see this as the ideal American dream but what some don’t realize is that the American dream is more than a 6-figure earning job or a big house, white-picket fence; it is a chance, most of the time not for them, but for their seeds to grow and bloom.