More than just trees: Columbus Women's Club to hold 42nd annual festival of trees

For members of the Columbus Women’s Club, decorating trees is more than a household tradition. It’s the heart of their biggest annual event.

The group’s annual Festival of Trees, which is on its 42nd year, is an opportunity for local businesses, organizations and people to express themselves through a very specific medium: Christmas tree decoration.

According to Kathy Brenner, chairwoman of the festival, this year will feature 13 trees each made by members of the community. The trees are just for display, unlike other tree festivals where they may be for sale or auction.

“We get our exhibitors from the community. Different organizations, clubs, individuals, businesses volunteer to do a tree. This year we have 13 trees and they’re all unique and different. We’re just surprised over the years how many different trees have been put up,” Brenner said.

The festival will take place on November 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov, 19 and 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry to the festival costs $6 at the door for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free for those five years old and younger.

The proceeds, Brenner explained, go toward the club’s community efforts which includes scholarships, and to partner groups for educational events. Partnerships include the Center for Survivors, Habitat for Humanity of Columbus and the Columbus Public Library.

“We give $500 scholarships to three young women graduating from high school, one from each high school, then $500 to each fine arts department at the high schools,” Brenner said. “We support education and culture in the community.”

Karen Melcher, a member of the Columbus Women’s Club and of the Calico Quilt Club, one of the groups displaying a tree, said the Women’s Club also uses some of the funding for speakers to come in and talk to the group. As an example, she said, they have recently learned about children’s struggles.

“We have the club meetings but we also have speakers come and share. This year we’re zeroing in on relationships with children and the things that are disturbing in their lives, we’ve had some excellent speakers,” Melcher said

Melcher said every tree has been different every year. The Calico Quilt Club, for instance, has a candy cane theme.

“I know there are other groups that are doing things. It’s just a way to share the Christmas spirit with people and we’ve never had anything that resembles a duplication,” Melcher said. “It’s just been a nice way to share talents of people with the community.”

Sandy Martensen, enrichment director at Heritage at Meridian Gardens, said the senior living community will have a “home for the holidays” theme to its tree with a rotating display of residents and staff. After last year’s displays, Martensen said, staff and residents wanted to do their own.

“After we got done last year, we sat and had coffee and the ladies were like ‘we should have a tree next year, we should do that,’” Martensen said. “Our residents said ‘do it,’ and of course they want me to do it. This year we’re going to come back and look at our tree.”

Brenner added that 1C—The Sanctuary is a great location for the event and the Women’s Club is happy to be in the space, as it is convenient for setup and viewing, not to mention the proximity to The Broken Mug allows for those looking for pre- or post-lunch activities.

“1C has been very gracious to allow us to be here. Last year we had many comments about how it was nice to come have lunch and come over here, it’s a win-win for both groups here,” Brenner said.

The group will also be raffling off some items from local businesses such as gift cards to Tacos and Tequila and the Friedhof Building, a movie night for CEC Theatres, monthly mini-bouquets from Accent Floral and Gallery, wine and holiday wreaths from local donors and even a Melissa and Doug stuffed tiger from Tooley Drug and Home.

In addition to the tree displays, the women’s club will be selling holiday treats such as cookies and candies — something of a tradition for the club. In the past, a member named Ina Gay made caramels, but wasn’t able to this year, so the rest of the club took up the job.

“Members made the caramels and we came yesterday, cut and wrapped all these caramels. It’s a big draw, people love those caramels,” Brenner said. “It’s a wonderful way to connect with people and establish communication with the community as to what the Women’s Club is all about.”