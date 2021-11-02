Moser announces re-election campaign

State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus has announced his re-election campaign for the Nebraska Legislature.

Moser is a previous Columbus mayor who has served District 22, which covers all of Platte County, since 2018.

“As a member of the legislature, I have worked hard to make state government more responsive to the needs of taxpayers, to create jobs and have worked to reduce our reliance on property taxes,” Moser said, in a press release. “I’ve made a commitment to our district with a record of experienced leadership, service and a vision for our future. I want to continue that level of trust by continuing to serve as your state senator from District 22.”

Moser noted in a provided statement that over the last three legislative sessions, he and “like-minded colleagues” have passed bills that have reduced state income tax on military retirement benefits, provided a tax exemption for 50% of Social Security income, reduced agriculture land valuations from 75% to 50% of market value for the purposes of property taxes for bond issues and reduced income taxes and held the line on budget.

“My priorities also include helping to create more and higher-paying jobs for our community and state, improve roads in and around the 22nd Legislative District with the completion of the expressway system and protecting the rights of unborn children,” Moser said, in a press release.

“That’s why I want to continue to serve the people of our district because as your state senator, I will be a strong Conservative voice for our district and its families. I will commit my energy and experience to work hard on your behalf and to always be responsible and to listen to your concerns.”

Contact the Columbus Telegram newsroom at news@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0