State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus is considering an amendment to his priority bill that would extend the Build Nebraska Act, with the goal of continuing a revenue stream to finish the Nebraska Expressway System.

This legislative session, Moser is heading LB706 which would allow the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to bond up to $450 million for roads construction, including the expressway system. No bonds would be issued after June 30, 2029, except for refunding.

Prioritized by the Nebraska Legislature in 1988, the expressway system entailed expanding 600 miles of two-lane traffic to four-lane highways. A portion of the project remains unfinished but has been estimated to get completed in 2035.

The Build Nebraska Act (BNA) was enacted in 2011 and dedicates 1/4 of 1% of sales tax receipts “for the expansion of the Expressway System, federally designated High Priority Corridors and preservation of the existing transportation system,” according to a webpage on NDOT’s website.

The BNA is currently set to sunset in June 2033 and, as of now, there would not be a revenue stream for finishing the expressway system beyond that year.

According to Moser, his bonding bill and the extension of the BNA go hand in hand.

“The bonding language gives the Department of Roads authority to issue bonds up to 19 years and the Build Nebraska Act expires in 10 (years),” Moser said. “So you can't issue bonds beyond your revenue stream to pay them back; that just doesn't work. By extending the Build Nebraska Act, it'll continue to collect the quarter (of 1%) percent of sales tax up to 2042 I think.”

The BNA had been important when it was put into place, Moser added, because the state didn’t really have the funds to construct new roads, only maintain current ones.

“The Build Nebraska Act was one of the catalysts to moving the expressway forward, they got U.S. 30 started from here to Fremont, which they're supposed to have one lane each way this summer,” he said. “I'm looking forward to that. …Then they're going to have both lanes both ways next year about this time, I think.”

Construction on the North Bend to Fremont project had begun in early 2021 with grading and dirt work before paving and bridge work started in August 2021, according to a November 2022 article from the Fremont Tribune.

Mick Jacobs of NDOT had told the Tribune the project was expected to be completed in the early spring of 2024.

“This is the last leg of what is known as the Columbus to Fremont expressway and corridor. It is from (Dodge) County Road 11 to the junction of Highway 77,” Jacobs said. “It is a rather massive job.”

State Sen. Lynne Walz, of Fremont, had introduced the bonding bill in the 2022 legislative session but it didn’t make it through. Moser said NDOT and the governor’s office were against the bonding bill at the time.

However, Moser said he is feel positive about the bill’s chance this year and has the support of a handful of other senators.

“This session, the Department of Transportation is supporting it, and the amendment,” Moser said. “It's good for the transportation department because it gives them certainty into the future, that they have a plan to build roads.”

Moser said the bonding bill will go before the legislature’s revenue committee on Wednesday, and those interested can come testify. According to the legislature’s calendar, the revenue committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. that day in room 1524.

Moser added it can take several years to get projects going.

“2033 is right now for the Department of Roads, they're always 10 years out,” Moser said. “So they're bumping up against this expiration of the Build Nebraska Act. They would have more comfort operating and planning if they had a longer horizon to work with.”