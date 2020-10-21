Moser talks ballot items, upcoming session during forum

“If the citizens decide it’s something they approve of, then the administrative part will be developed from that point on …” Moser said. “I think it’ll be close to 50-50… we’ll just have to see where it goes.”

Moser also discussed the slavery amendment measure, which he said refers to an old law allowing prisoners to be used as slave labor. It’s been on the books for a long time but is still in the state’s constitution.

A vote in favor of that measure would remove that language from the constitution.

There are some bills that Moser said he thinks will be reintroduced into the upcoming session, including one regarding student discipline. It would allow a student to be physically restrained or other physical contact for removal from the class if necessary.

The bill fell short one vote of cloture in the last legislative session.

“I think Sen. (Mike) Groene will bring the student discipline bill back. That’ll be a battle because some of the teachers' organizations support the bill but some of the administration are against the bill because of the teacher-administration balance…” Moser said, noting that the bill tilts more in favor of teachers, which is why he had voted in favor of it.