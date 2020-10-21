Moser talks ballot items, upcoming session during forum

State Sen. Mike Moser (R-Columbus, District 22) spoke about a gambling measure and other ballot items during a forum held by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee earlier this week.
There are three questions listed on the ballot for the general election on Nov. 3, which would allow and regulate gambling at racetracks in Nebraska. Moser said if the measure passes, residents can expect to see activity going on in the legislature.
Bud Fleischer, of Columbus Bank and Trust, asked Moser for his opinion on gambling.
“Well, I voted for it,” Moser said. “I don’t know what it’s going to bring us, necessarily, but the adjoining states have it. If you want to gamble and you’ve got good credit, you can buy corn on the open market and sell it, you can lose more money in a day than you could lose at a casino.”
He noted the benefits of allowing gambling in Nebraska.
“There are a lot of ways to gamble as it is. I think a vote would be a good thing for the state’s economy; we’d get some of that business here rather than going to Iowa and the reservations,” Moser said, adding that there are three questions listed on the ballot that pertain to gambling. All three questions must be answered in order for the that ballot's vote to be counted.
Dennis Hirschbrunner, a member of the Legislative Committee, asked about the administrative side if gambling is approved.
“If the citizens decide it’s something they approve of, then the administrative part will be developed from that point on …” Moser said. “I think it’ll be close to 50-50… we’ll just have to see where it goes.”
Moser also discussed the slavery amendment measure, which he said refers to an old law allowing prisoners to be used as slave labor. It’s been on the books for a long time but is still in the state’s constitution.
A vote in favor of that measure would remove that language from the constitution.
There are some bills that Moser said he thinks will be reintroduced into the upcoming session, including one regarding student discipline. It would allow a student to be physically restrained or other physical contact for removal from the class if necessary.
The bill fell short one vote of cloture in the last legislative session.
“I think Sen. (Mike) Groene will bring the student discipline bill back. That’ll be a battle because some of the teachers' organizations support the bill but some of the administration are against the bill because of the teacher-administration balance…” Moser said, noting that the bill tilts more in favor of teachers, which is why he had voted in favor of it.
Moser said the student discipline bill would require all schools to have the policy and enforce it; there’s a wide variety of discipline policies that can be seen in schools.
“There were some people adamantly against it, thinking it was somehow going to take us back when we had corporal punishment and big paddles to paddle people with,” he said.
Also during discussions, Moser touched on BluePrint Nebraska, the upcoming Census which may result in redistricting in Nebraska and a lack of reliable broadband in rural areas.
“There are some issues with the concentration of population in Lincoln and Omaha. When the Census came out, there may be some redistricting,” Moser said. “We may lose a senator or so and there may be one that comes from Lincoln or Omaha.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
