Mosquitoes bigger threat than giant hornets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Murder hornets. This is an unfortunate term being used for Asian giant hornets. At this time, Extension entomologists are working to assure people these hornets have not been found in Nebraska.

According to Extension entomologist Jody Green, only two dead giant hornets have been found in the state of Washington.

Calling these hornets murder hornets is a misnomer. They are no more of a murderer than other animals of prey. Just as lady beetles prey on aphids, Asian giant hornets prey on honeybees, granted a little more voraciously and this would be unfortunate for honeybees if giant hornets spread.

Asian giant hornets are not aggressive to humans but like some bees and wasps, if antagonized they will sting. Because of their size and potential for increased venom, their sting can be dangerous, especially if someone is stung multiple times and for people who are allergic.

If you see a large wasp in Nebraska, it will most likely be is a cicada killer wasp. These wasps are bright yellow and black and will not emerge until cicadas become active, typically in late June or early July.