Motown-inspired group preparing to take stage in Columbus

Every season, Friends of Music tries to have a variety of genres for families to enjoy and this upcoming concert is a prime example, said board secretary and publicity chairwoman Beth Boesch.

Masters of Soul – a Motown-inspired group – will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive. The cost for new member season tickets is $175 for families, $75 for adults and $40 for students.

Masters of Soul, a 10-person cast featuring three male and three female vocalists backed by a four-piece band, plays songs from all the Motown greats like Gladys Knight and The Pips, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Barry White and James Brown.

“Friends of Music tries really hard to capture a variety of music,” said Boesch. “So we try to have different instrumental groups and vocal groups. … This (concert) should be a lot of fun and it should interest everybody of all ages.”

As part of the upcoming concert, Masters of Soul performers dress like the musicians of that era, Boesch said.

Friends of Music Board President John Pavlik said Masters of Soul is “a high-quality group” that is performing a genre that hasn’t been seen here in Columbus in a while.

“When we’re putting our annual lineup together, we’re always trying to get some diversity in there and some that we think our projected ticket holders will enjoy,” Pavlik said. “We always like to have diverse groups.”

The shows are usually performed at the Columbus Middle School Nantkes Performing Arts Center but this is one of a few shows that will be at CHS, Boesch said.

This is the third show of the year. Previously, Presidio Brass – And All That Bass and Ball in the House performed in September and October, respectively.

Additionally, this season has seven shows which are two more than usual. The added concerts were created as a way to celebrate Friends of Music's 75th anniversary, Boesch said.

Boesch said for Friends of Music to commemorate the mark is an achievement.

“We really have to give recognition to the people who started Friends of Music 75 years ago,” she said. “They felt it was very important to bring arts to the community of Columbus. So through the years, the group has tried very hard to continue to interest people of all ages.”

Boesch added she’s been a season ticket holder for several years now, bringing her grandchildren to the concerts when they were 5 or 6. Now, the oldest is 24 and all of them have a deep appreciation for music, she added.

“I think part of that has to be attributed to exposure to different varieties of music,” Boesch said. “So we really love to have families come.”

Pavlik said the long-running success can be attributed to community support and the previous and current board members.

“I have to give a lot of the credit to the season ticket holders and sponsors because they are the ones who make this happen,” he said.

The next show will be a few months away with David Shannon set to perform on Feb. 10 at Nantkes Performing Arts Center.

Boesch said the upcoming concerts have music that any resident can enjoy.

“I would like everybody to come,” she said. “I think there’s a misperception that it’s all classical music and while we do try to have classical because we have members who prefer that, we just have a huge variety of music. … Come get us a try.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.