Movie night next week to kick off Halloween season

"Hopefully, if it goes well, we'll be able to integrate businesses and have a business category next year," Eckhardt said.

The Parks and Rec Department is also hosting a pumpkin carving and painting contest, which will take place in Frankfort Square on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

"People will need to come with their pumpkins complete for judging," Eckhardt said. "We have some area people who will be doing the judging for the contest."

There will be five categories, she said. They include Scariest pumpkin, silliest pumpkin, most creative pumpkin, best overall painted pumpkin and best overall carved pumpkin.

Participants are not restricted based on age and can pre-register online at bit.ly/3CKat9z. Every person who enters will receive a medal, while the category winners will each receive $10 in Columbus Bucks.

A few days after that, on Oct. 23, there will be a "Pumpkin Run" at Pawnee Park, 560 33rd Ave. in Columbus. Eckhardt said the pumpkin fun run will start by the tennis courts at the park.

"You'll run through Pawnee Park, down through east Pawnee Park, come back by the Pawnee Plunge and it will end back at the tennis courts," Eckhardt said.

Anyone can join in.