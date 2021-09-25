Movie night next week to kick off Halloween season

As September draws to a close, Columbus residents have a number of new Halloween events to look forward to.
Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said the City of Columbus added the department in November 2020, meaning that several of the events it has organized will be new to the community.
The Halloween events kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 with a movie night at Frankfort Square in downtown Columbus.
"That movie is going to be 'The Addams Family,' the 2019 film," Eckhardt said. "People can just bring chairs, a blanket -- whatever they feel would be best -- to view the movie."
Columbus residents are also encouraged to take part in the Parks and Rec Department's Halloween light contest in October.
"Registration is due for that on Oct. 16 and then between the 16th and the 19th I will be going around and taking pictures of the Columbus residences that turned in applications," Eckhardt. "We will be posting those pictures between Oct. 19 and 31 on our Facebook account and Instagram and Twitter."
The resident whose picture gets the most shares, likes and comments will win $50 in Columbus Bucks. The winner will be announced on Nov. 1, Eckhardt said.
At least for this year, Eckhardt said the contest will be restricted to individuals.
"Hopefully, if it goes well, we'll be able to integrate businesses and have a business category next year," Eckhardt said.
The Parks and Rec Department is also hosting a pumpkin carving and painting contest, which will take place in Frankfort Square on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
"People will need to come with their pumpkins complete for judging," Eckhardt said. "We have some area people who will be doing the judging for the contest."
There will be five categories, she said. They include Scariest pumpkin, silliest pumpkin, most creative pumpkin, best overall painted pumpkin and best overall carved pumpkin.
Participants are not restricted based on age and can pre-register online at bit.ly/3CKat9z. Every person who enters will receive a medal, while the category winners will each receive $10 in Columbus Bucks.
A few days after that, on Oct. 23, there will be a "Pumpkin Run" at Pawnee Park, 560 33rd Ave. in Columbus. Eckhardt said the pumpkin fun run will start by the tennis courts at the park.
"You'll run through Pawnee Park, down through east Pawnee Park, come back by the Pawnee Plunge and it will end back at the tennis courts," Eckhardt said.
Anyone can join in.
"We encourage costumes, but they're not required," Eckhardt said. "And you can register for that at getmeregistered.com."
Parks and Rec is also teaming up with the Columbus Downtown Business Association (DBA) for this year's downtown trick-or-treat event.
"It's the 28th of October from 4 to 6 p.m.," Heather Giffrow with the DBA said. "We're going to have more activities around and inside the square."
Giffrow said businesses have been invited to set up tables in Frankfort Square and hand out candy from there.
"The businesses that are wanting to participate from their stores, still, will be provided with orange or black circles to put in their windows, to designate that they're participating," Giffrow said.
Columbus' Federated Church, 2704 15th St., is also organizing an event for Halloween. Its trunk-or-treat event will take place the same day and time as the one downtown.
Finally, on Oct. 30 -- the day before Halloween -- the Parks and Rec Department has partnered with the Columbus Aquatic Center to hold a "Flick and Float" movie night.
"We are going to be showing the movie 'Hotel Transylvania' and families, people, kids -- anybody -- can come with their favorite floaties and watch the movie," Eckhardt said.
The Flick and Float is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at the Aquatic Center, 1783 10th Ave. in Columbus. The other events are free but the Flick and Float will cost $5 per person.
Residents can check the Parks and Rec page on the city website, columbusne.us./571/Parks-Recreation, or the City of Columbus NE Parks and Recreation Facebook page for information on the events.
