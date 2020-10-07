Moving forward: Dinslage reflects on her journey with breast cancer

Finding out she had cancer right before Christmas was especially difficult, she said, but her neighbors and fellow community members rallied to make it a special day for her family.

“All my friends and neighbors… ended up showing up at my house randomly the morning right before Christmas and brought gifts, gift cards and Christmas carols,” Dinslage said. “That was really the highlight of my whole Christmas because I knew it was going to be difficult. It made it possible.”

Dinslage has four children, all under age 15, and knew she had to stay strong.

“I just knew that I had to be tough for them,” she said. “They’re my inspiration and my strength all in one.”

A major support in Dinslage's journey is her mother, who battled breast cancer 12 years ago.

“I had it earlier than she did – I was diagnosed at 37,” Dinslage said. “She conquered and I knew I just had to, I have four kids.”

During Mares’ battle, she had a mastectomy and took medication. But, learning that her daughter had the same disease she once had was hard to digest.