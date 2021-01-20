Moving forward the Nebraska way

If the Legislature fails to enact spending constraints, I believe Nebraskans will take matters into their own hands and strip local governments of their property tax authority. This happened before in the 1960s when voters stripped the State of its authority to tax property, and it can happen again. The spending limits we’re proposing are reasonable. By putting them in place, the Legislature can ensure that Nebraska’s communities preserve local control of the institutions they cherish.

As we take action to reduce the property tax burden, it’s important to give strong support to schools as well. Under my budget proposal, the State would give a record-high amount of aid ($1.1 billion per year) to schools over the next two years. As I have done every year as Governor, I again propose to fully fund the K-12 education formula. I’m also proposing opportunity scholarships, more career scholarships, and money for our textbook program. We must continue to invest in the next generation of Nebraskans so they can access educational opportunities that can help them achieve their dreams.