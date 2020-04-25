MOVING ON UP: Columbus Police making themselves at home in new facility

Columbus Police officers now have an increased locker, shower and restroom space – located on the second floor - in which to prepare for their shift. The number of lockers for men and women were calculated using the national average of male and female officers, Sherer added.

Down the hall, officers have access to a kitchen and couch for those who may live out of town, as well as a fitness center.

"The City allowed us to have the room but the union either bought or solicited funding for all of the equipment," Sherer explained.

The previous gym was located in the basement of City Hall.

Also located on the second floor is an investigation area with a cyber-crimes lab, conference room for investigators, IT and polygraph rooms and offices. There is an area established for clergy who may come to visit prisoners. Sherer’s office, and the office of his administrative assistant, can be found on the second floor, as well.

A training room is also situated on the second floor. It is outfitted with two televisions, a podium and sound system. The tables and chairs can be removed to make room for training mats.

“It’s quite the upgrade compared to what we had,” noted Officer Dale Ciboron. “There’s a lot of technology to get used to.”