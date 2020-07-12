Moving up: New CFD station allows for better hygiene, efficiency

Years of hard work and dedication have resulted in a new, improved facility for the Columbus Fire Department which will allow first responders to better serve the city.
The most important feature of the new fire station, 4630 Howard Blvd., is a large bay area that can hold both city and rural fire department apparatus; the yellow or green rigs are rural while the red ones are city-owned.
“Our personnel have to be able to jump back and forth between the vehicles depending upon where the calls are located. We have their gear racks right in the middle so they can get their gear on and go right away,” Fire Chief Dan Miller said.
Additionally, three ambulances, an aerial platform truck, hazmat response trailer/tractor unit, a vehicle designated for brush/grass fires, a fire tanker for rural areas that don’t have hydrants and a newly-formed hazmat response unit. The new unit will primarily be used for river rescue.
“We have some guys that are trained and we’re getting some more vests and things like that,” Miller said. “We’ve got a lot of people using the rivers now, especially this year with the pool not being open… we need to be ready to get them if needed.”
There’s plenty of storage room for EMS supplies, equipment maintenance, laundry facilities with a bigger gear extractor that extracts contaminants from firefighters’ turnout gear and a hose tower which is a room long enough for fire hoses to be hung up to dry."
The bay area also boasts a floor heating system which is beneficial during wintertime.
“This whole floor has hydronic radiant in-floor heating system so the bay floor is kept warm and the rest of the space is warm,” Miller said. “That extends to 20 feet outside of the bay door so that ice and snow won’t build up against it.”
Increased space outside of the fire station allows personnel the ability to pull out the vehicles to clean, check and maintain, unlike at the previous location where there had been no space to do this.
“The facility is eight doors wide on the front, four doors wide on the back, (so) 12 doors altogether,” Miller noted. “It’s much wider than our old facility.”
With the layout of the new facility, firefighters can leave by either the west side or east side of the building without having to pull out directly onto traffic.
“We have an industrial frontage that allows us to quickly get onto the main thoroughfare on Highway 81 and Howard Boulevard and right onto 33rd Street and up to the hospital ... or we could (go) east out of the building onto the back streets, which is not only a second, kind of redundant way out but also a closer way out to some of the long-term care facilities that are nearby,” Miller said.
Unlike the former downtown location, there’s plenty of parking for personnel, volunteers and visitors.
When walking into the building, the front vestibule is similar to the one at the Columbus Police Department’s which can function as a panic room; those who may be in a dangerous situation such as being pursued can enter the vestibule and hit the red emergency button to lock down the room. Then, they can utilize a call camera system on the wall to contact 911.
Further into the building, there is shelving for the display of memorabilia.
“We have a long history of heritage here at the Columbus Fire Department, goes back well into the 1800s,” Miller said. “We have a lot of memorabilia to display and (we) hope to help the public understand that and the pride that our members take in that.”
There are two assembly rooms, called Platte Room and Loup Room, which can be utilized for such events as seminars and training. There’s a retractable wall between these rooms which allows for the two rooms to become one area if additional space is needed.
The Loup Room features a small kitchenette area, which comes in handy during volunteer meetings.
“A lot of times for the evening meetings, we’ll bring in some food and refreshments,” Miller said. “So the kitchenette functions as a place for the members to have some fellowship after the meeting.”
There are now also private offices for commanding officers at the fire department, which helps in limiting distractions and getting work done more efficiently.
The operations area, also downstairs, features the firefighters’ living quarters, full kitchen, dining table and a patio area outside with a grill. There are eight bunk rooms upstairs with a restroom in between each bunk room. There are an additional washer and dryer upstairs for general laundry services.
“They live here 10 days a month, so a third of their life they spend away from their families and with the fire department,” Miller said.
An important feature built into the new facility is increased hygiene.
“We don’t want to bring in contagions, contaminants, carcinogens from fires they go to, from EMS calls they go to. We want them to be able to have clean facilities to work in once they get back from those calls,” Miller said. “Everywhere you come in from the apparatus bay into the living quarters of the station, there’s a handwashing facility.”
One piece of history from the old station has been brought to the new facility: the firefighter’s pole.
“We brought our old fire pole and we preserved it. It’s got some heritage behind it but it’s also very functional still,” Miller noted. “We still have people that still use the fire pole.”
Also located downstairs are the radio watch and report room and fitness center which is available to both personnel and volunteers.
Miller said he hopes to be able to hold an open house for the community in September, pending the status of the COVID-19 situation.
Although some they’re still adjusting to a new building, Miller said his personnel seems happy about the change.
“They have expressed gratitude to have a much better facility work out of,” he noted.
Lt. Eric Kulver expressed similar comments, adding that his favorite feature of the new fire station is the private bunk rooms as before, in the old station, there was one big room in which all of the firefighters slept.
“So far here, having that little space of your own is nice,” Kulver said.
Kulver also said that the large bay and driveway areas, as well as the transitional sinks that increase handwashing, are especially beneficial to the fire department.
The next project, Miller said, will be renovating the Charlie Louis Fire Station on 8th Street. It’s currently volunteer-run but he is looking to get it outfitted for career firefighters to better serve that part of town.
The Columbus City Council approved at its July 6 meeting an agreement with Williams, Spurgeon, Kuhl and Fresnock for design phase services for the Louis station; the amount is not to exceed $23,450 for these services.
For now, the new Columbus Fire Department on Howard Boulevard has generated positive community feedback, Miller added.
“We’re very, very happy to have it, very proud and we hope it’ll serve the community for many years to come,” Miller said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
