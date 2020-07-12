Moving up: New CFD station allows for better hygiene, efficiency

The bay area also boasts a floor heating system which is beneficial during wintertime.

“This whole floor has hydronic radiant in-floor heating system so the bay floor is kept warm and the rest of the space is warm,” Miller said. “That extends to 20 feet outside of the bay door so that ice and snow won’t build up against it.”

Increased space outside of the fire station allows personnel the ability to pull out the vehicles to clean, check and maintain, unlike at the previous location where there had been no space to do this.

“The facility is eight doors wide on the front, four doors wide on the back, (so) 12 doors altogether,” Miller noted. “It’s much wider than our old facility.”

With the layout of the new facility, firefighters can leave by either the west side or east side of the building without having to pull out directly onto traffic.

“We have an industrial frontage that allows us to quickly get onto the main thoroughfare on Highway 81 and Howard Boulevard and right onto 33rd Street and up to the hospital ... or we could (go) east out of the building onto the back streets, which is not only a second, kind of redundant way out but also a closer way out to some of the long-term care facilities that are nearby,” Miller said.