Mueller driven by family, farm work

Mueller credited his wife, Susan, with some of the items he’s built, adding jokingly, “she comes up with the plans and I make it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mueller met his wife while they were freshmen at Lakeview. Mueller said they dated on and off while before getting into a serious relationship their senior year.

The couple has been married for 40 years now, tying the notch on Valentine’s Day 1981.

Mueller joked he’s glad their anniversary is on an easy date to remember, adding just because it falls on a holiday that doesn’t mean he can give Susan only one gift.

“She won’t let me get away with that,” he said, laughing.

Those 40 years have flown by, Susan said.

She added she's glad during that time their kids and grandchildren have been able to stay close to home.

"It's nice to have the family close by," Susan said. "It allows us to do a lot of things together. It's fun for (them) to be here in the evening."

Their kids also help Mueller with a variety of activities.

One such project is working on old barns. He’s fixed up four barns himself while his kids have done an additional 10.