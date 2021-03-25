Mueller driven by family, farm work

Editor's note: In honor of it being National Ag Week, The Columbus Telegram each day this week is publishing a profile of the recipients of this year's Rural Recognition Banquet awards.
A farmer, woodworker, barn fixer-upper and chicken raiser, Columbus man Tim Mueller is usually doing some kind of activity with his hands.
The fifth-generation farmer started working with his dad before assuming a bigger role with the operation. Currently, he’s has help from his sons, Brian and Tony, and daughter, Nicole, who have separate jobs but aid their father with the farm and chicken barns. The sixth generation of Mueller farmers is alive and well in Columbus.
“One of them will probably take over,” Mueller, a father of three and grandfather of five, said. “I don’t have a lot of acres but it’s enough for a family to live on.”
Mueller has been recognized for his efforts in farming in this area. Recently, Mueller was named the 2020-21 Outstanding Area Farmer by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee.
After a year in college, Mueller came back home to help his brother start Mueller Sprinklers and work on his dad’s farm. As the elder Mueller was reaching retirement age, the younger Mueller assumed a larger role on the farm, buying more land as time went on. The operation currently grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa.
Those aren’t the only crops that Mueller grows. He also built his own greenhouse to raise vegetables, including green beans, peas, radishes, lettuce and more.
Mueller said his greenhouse has been a peaceful experience. During the winter, when the weather isn’t particularly pleasant and the fields are mostly brown, he can spend time in his greenhouse which is filled with healthy green vegetables, he said.
“It’s nice to see something growing,” Mueller said.
When Mueller’s not working, he’s probably doing some woodworking. He first got involved with it during high school at Lakeview. Mueller credited his shop teacher for creating a passion that’s been a hobby for him since.
“I always liked wood,” he said. “I like getting my hands on things. He (shop teacher) taught us a lot. It was something that I was looking for.”
The first objects he ever built were inside his mother’s old chicken coop. He and his family renovated it into a workshop.
“It was just a woodshop,” he said. “I’ve made some nice wood objects in there.”
His woodworking has led him to build furniture, entertainment centers, kitchen cabinets for family members and even an addition to the family farmhouse, in which his son currently lives.
Mueller credited his wife, Susan, with some of the items he’s built, adding jokingly, “she comes up with the plans and I make it.”
Mueller met his wife while they were freshmen at Lakeview. Mueller said they dated on and off while before getting into a serious relationship their senior year.
The couple has been married for 40 years now, tying the notch on Valentine’s Day 1981.
Mueller joked he’s glad their anniversary is on an easy date to remember, adding just because it falls on a holiday that doesn’t mean he can give Susan only one gift.
“She won’t let me get away with that,” he said, laughing.
Those 40 years have flown by, Susan said.
She added she's glad during that time their kids and grandchildren have been able to stay close to home.
"It's nice to have the family close by," Susan said. "It allows us to do a lot of things together. It's fun for (them) to be here in the evening."
Their kids also help Mueller with a variety of activities.
One such project is working on old barns. He’s fixed up four barns himself while his kids have done an additional 10.
“It’s just to keep the barns up,” Mueller said. “We still use them today.”
The family also raises chickens, which they’ve done for a few years now. Mueller and his sons all have four chicken barns that they manage while his daughter has two she looks after.
Previously, Mueller took care of emus and ostriches. He said he enjoyed this experience as those birds were more independent and didn’t require much maintenance. But the market for them eventually died down, meaning it wasn’t profitable to raise them anymore.
“They were fun. They don’t like to be messed with,” Mueller said, with a laugh. “… Some good things came out of it. It was just a different learning experience.”
When Mueller looks back on his life, several of his activities have included his dad, wife, kids or grandchildren. Mueller said he cherishes those memories.
“It’s really nice to be working with your kids,” he said. “It’s really nice to see. The grandkids are out there too. It means a lot to me that they’re there.”
