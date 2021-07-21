Muellers selected as Columbus Days royalty

"I do volunteer work through the church, at Hyland Park -- things like Bible school and youth group. And I belong to some different groups," Pat said.

Those groups include the local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, which supports educational opportunities for women. She also participates in a garden club and is a master gardener. In fact, she was working in the rose garden at Pawnee Park on Tuesday morning and had to take a break to speak with The Columbus Telegram about becoming Columbus Days royalty.

Scott said being selected as the Columbus Days royalty is an honor, but emphasized that for every volunteer who is recognized, there are many more working behind the scenes.

"There have been so many great volunteers in the community and so many out there are still deserving," Scott said. "It's more a representative role."

Pat agreed, adding that it's humbling to join all the past Columbus Days King Ferdinands and Queen Isabellas.

"There are a lot of people who do things that ... aren't in the spotlight that really support the Columbus community," Pat said. "People who are TeamMates mentors for years, or do Big Pals-Little Pals for 15 or 20 years and the child basically grows up with them, people who are at the hospital volunteering at the front desk and they just do that tirelessly and give to the community."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.